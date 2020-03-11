Financial Advisor Todd Morin helps people stay on top of their goals, review their plan, and ensure it sets them up for the best retirement using the recently launched retirement planning guide.

(Newswire.net -- March 10, 2020) -- Financial Advisor Todd Morin helps people stay on top of their goals, review their plan, and ensure it sets them up for the best retirement using the recently launched retirement planning guide by IG Wealth Management.

IG Wealth Management has launched a new guide to retirement planning so that people can make the most of their time. It covers 5 key tips for retirement, and explains the benefits of reviewing a plan to explore all of life’s possibilities. Certified Financial Planner Todd Morin can give guidance on the perfect retirement plan.

More information can be found at: https://investorsgroup.com/en/articles/2019/11/mastering-retirement-starts-with-a-plan

The guide explains that retirement is no longer a date on the calendar that marks the end of a career. Many Canadians in their sixties consider part-time work, or some time off to travel.

Those who have already planned for their retirement are encouraged to update their plan to reflect ever-changing needs. It can be helpful to review a retirement plan to ensure it allows for exploring all of life’s possibilities.

The newly launched guide from IG Wealth Management provides five key insights into mastering a retirement plan. The five elements it focuses on are longevity, inflation, asset allocation, withdrawal rate, and health.

Readers will discover that 58% of Canadians worry about making their retirement funds last. Having a comprehensive financial plan can reduce the anxiety of the unknown. A retirement plan also needs to provide the client with a predictable income that accounts for rising costs due to inflation. A 2% inflation rate could reduce buying power by up to 40% in just 20 years.

Another key consideration is asset allocation. Those who create an IG Living Plan with their consultant will determine the ideal combination of asset types in their portfolio based on their age, goals, and tolerance for risk. This plan will also determine what investments should be lived on first, and how to combine income sources in the most tax-effective and lasting way.

Finally, it’s important to plan for staying healthy. Regular exercise and a healthy diet are things that can be planned for. Costs for gym membership and other expenses can be factored into a retirement plan. Todd can present a range of options that can put clients’ mind at ease about life’s unknowns while they focus on its possibilities.

Full details can be found on the URL above. Interested parties can get in touch with Todd at (613) 591-7639.