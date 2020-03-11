Utah clinic Therapy Reset has launched ketamine treatment to help treat people suffering from PTSD, trauma, depression and anxiety disorders.

Utah ketamine treatment center Therapy Reset has launched the use of ketamine infusion therapy for treatment of depression. The clinic specializes in providing ketamine treatment therapy to help treat a variety of disorders including depression, anxiety, PTSD and pain disorders.

Ketamine is an anesthetic drug that is used to block pain receptors and has been used in various forms in the medical field for over 50 years. One main question that people ask of ketamine treatment is if it’s safe. When administered in a controlled setting by a properly trained medical staff, it is very safe.

In recent years, ketamine has been recognized and implemented as an effective medication to help treat people who are suffering from depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, chronic pain and anxiety disorders.

The World Health Organization has included ketamine treatment on their list of essential medications. Ketamine therapy, specifically ketamine infusion treatment, works by stimulating neuron growth and promotes the communication between brain cells.

This stimulation of brain cells helps treat a variety of neurological disorders including chronic depression, bi-polar disorder, chronic pain disorders and can help patients overcome and eliminate suicidal thoughts.

Therapy Reset is a clinic that specializes in low-dose ketamine therapy. The clinic provides patients with personalized, high-quality, professional care. At this clinic patients can find a safe and comfortable environment where they can deal with their depression and anxiety disorders head on.

The Therapy Reset team has over 40 years of combined experience providing ketamine treatment to a wide range of patients dealing with a wide range of neurological and physical disorders.

The clinic has received many positive reviews for their work, including this online testimonial reading, “Therapy Reset is a great place for ketamine treatments. I’ve suffered from PTSD and severe depression the past couple years. If you’re suffering from these symptoms, I highly recommend it.”

