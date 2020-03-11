Medical Insurance in Texas is now being served by a insurance quoting service. One may research, compare and purchase various types of individual, family and business policies.

(Newswire.net -- March 10, 2020) -- Medical Insurance in Texas is now being served by a insurance quoting service. One may research, compare and purchase various types of individual, family and business policies.

A leading insurance agency has launched a convenient online insurance quoting service for residents needing Texas health insurance. The Thornton Insurance Agency, owned by Rick Thornton, has developed powerful alliances with nationwide companies who pass on great rates and benefits to all their customers.

For more information see http://insurance4dallas.com/Individual-health-insurance-texas

The launch of this website is designed to make insurance purchases easy and convenient for anyone needing to cover a potential risk. It makes it simple for an individual to shop and compare costs and coverages of various insurances from the privacy of their home. The agency provides insurance on numerous types of insurance. Followup questions may be asked via email or phone.

This insurance quoting service was developed by the Thornton Insurance Agency. Insurance4Dallas is their website and is a source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. Insurance4Dallas removes the intricacy out of selecting medical insurance by providing data in an objective, easy to read format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison, and purchase of health and life insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs.

Quotes for medical insurance in Texas are conveniently displayed from various companies including United Health Care, Aetna, Humana, Celtic, BlueCross BlueShield of Texas, Assurant Health and Cigna.

Other types of insurance that insurance site provides quotes for include Individual Health Insurance, Pre - Existing Plans, Small Group, Life Insurance, Dental Insurance, Medicare and Supplements, Travel Insurance. Individuals and more.

In addition to Plano, the parent company serves seven other locations in Texas including Lewisville, Dallas, Frisco, Arlington, Irving, Fort Worth, Corpus Christi, De Soto, El Soto. Each location has a brick and mortar location where interested parties may visit in person for free consultations concerning their insurance needs.

One long time client, Venky Venkatraman stated, “Rick Thornton is extremely knowledgeable about health insurance products. I have known Rick since 2004, and I have interacted with him off and on since then. I have found him highly responsive to all my insurance related queries. The policies I have bought with his advice have been tailored to my requirements, including the last one I purchased through his website a few months ago.”

This newly launched website makes it easy to research, get quotes and even buy any insurance that one needs.

