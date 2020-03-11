Oregon Backyard Builders announced that it can provide complete design, delivery and installation for Albany clients interested in high-quality backyard storage units.

Oregon Backyard Buildings, an Old Hickory Sheds dealer Eugene, Oregon, announced that its backyard shelter customization, delivery and installation services are now available to clients in the Albany area. The company offers a wide range of backyard storage units, from mini barns to utility sheds, garages, playhouses, animal shelters and many others.

More details can be found at https://www.oregonbackyardbuildings.com/albany-oregon.

The recent service expansion aims to provide a quick and efficient solution for a variety of residential and commercial storage needs.

As a licensed Old Hickory Sheds dealer, the company offers a full range of storage sheds ranging in size from 8 x 8 to 16 x 40. Models include utility sheds, lofted barns, garages, animal shelters, porches, playhouses and various others.

All sheds are built by experienced professionals and engineer-certified to guarantee high levels of quality and durability. They come pre-built and ready to be installed on the client’s location, with on-site construction options also available.

To ensure high standards of quality and convenience, Oregon Backyard Buildings also provide site preparation and leveling.

Depending on the needs of each client, the company accepts cash payments and provides flexible financing options. Its rent-to-own program allows clients to pay their storage unit in affordable monthly installments, with a 90-day same-as-cash offer also available.

With the latest announcement, Oregon Backyard Buildings continues to expand its range of high-quality shed building and delivery solutions.

A satisfied client said: “Oregon Backyard Buildings accommodated us perfectly. We received the shed in a timely manner and it was even better than we expected. The driver who delivered the shed did an amazing job of putting it exactly where we wanted it, leveled it, even though the area had a slight slope, made sure everything worked, and even replaced a couple of shingles that had loosened while transporting it. We highly recommend Oregon Backyard Building!”

