A newly updated hand painted wall mural service has been launched for residential and commercial customers in Geelong. Anthony Shoosmith’s Custom Wall Art Murals and Artwork prides itself on high quality service, and offers custom artwork for bedrooms, walls, offices, and more.

Full details can be found at: http://shoeymurals.com.au

The newly updated service allows customers to get custom artwork throughout Geelong. Anyone can get in touch for Geelong wall murals from Anthony Shoosmith. Custom wall murals are his expertise, and he has over 25 years of experience. He takes the time to listen to what clients want, and produces high quality art to fulfill the brief.

Previous works have included cycling themed wall art, a surf and sunset mural for the back wall in a lounge area, and a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles themed wall art design.

There are a number of benefits to getting a professional wall mural from Anthony Shoosmith. Customers who decorate their child’s bedroom with murals can encourage a love for art, nature, animals, or any other subject.

Wall murals can help to develop young children’s motor skills, language development, decision making and even their visual learning. They are great talking points, and are a chance for their children to show off their interests and hobbies. Murals can give the bedroom its own character, and adds a sense of security, privacy and personal attachment.

Commercial businesses looking to promote engagement with their audience will also find a range of benefits. Murals can be used for building brand awareness, making a bold statement, or increasing sales.

One of the main benefits of wall murals for businesses is that they are eye-catching and demand attention. Their size alone makes them more likely to grab attention than other forms of advertisement. Colors, images and visuals are also an effective way of making a lasting impression. Murals for business can help to increase leads and boost sales.

