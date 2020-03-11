Leaders in Network Marketing have launched a mentoring program to help individuals who are in network marketing and work from home. There are no fees associated with the program.

Dori O'Neill has launched a new Mentoring Concept in the work from home/Network Marketing industry called Mentored By Masters. Mentored By Masters provides people that are either new to the work from home business industry or have tried but failed to succeed.

More information is available at https://mentoredbymasters.com

What Mentored By Masters has launched is Mentoring from a group of people that have achieved success in the work from home, network marketing industry. Mentoring by Masters offers mentoring by not one but multiple mentors. These men and women have all enjoyed success at that highest level. All have earned a million dollars or more in the Network Marketing industry.

Students may call any one of the 7 Mentors for either one on one support or in some cases group support. It is expected that Mentored By Masters will add additional Mentors as the program develops. Access to a private mentor toolbox is given to each student. Inside this private Mentors toolbox several comprehensive video courses. These video courses teach students how to work from home in a non-structured environment.

Mentored By Masters does not accept all applicants. When an applicant is interested in becoming a Mentoring student they're required to complete an online questionnaire. Applicants are offered to become a Mentoring student when their answers indicate that they're serious. Students must acknowledge that they'll have to work and do so consistently and most importantly they agree to follow the advice of the Mentored By Masters program.

Mentored By Masters charges no fees to become part of the Mentoring program. The only financial requirement is that the prospective Mentoring student must purchase a small inventory of recommended products which they will be taught how to sell.

The launch of Mentored by Masters hopes the program will help many individuals struggling in network marketing programs.

