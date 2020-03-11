A new video training program for moms looking to work from home has been launched by Ty Cohen. Kindle Cash Flow has 90 modules of excellent training covering the entire publishing process.

A new video training program has been launched to help more moms discover how to work from home. Kindle Cash Flow teaches anyone how to write, publish and sell Kindle ebooks for near unlimited earning potential.

Ty Cohen created Kindle Cash Flow to show other entrepreneurs how they can use a proven system to generate passive income. No experience is needed, as all the training is provided.

He simply writes Word documents, which can be as short as 25 pages, and uploads them as Kindle files on Amazon. Every document he writes can be turned into $500 per month in passive income. This then has the potential to snowball and build into a predictable, reliable income. Because no website, email list or product is required, it’s ideal for moms looking to work from home.

New moms often look for the best work from home opportunities for parents because they want more freedom. By working from home, they can spend more time with their family.

The early years pass too quickly and in no time at all, children are grown up. Kindle Cash Flow is the ideal program for anyone looking to earn income while enjoying their family time.

Anyone signing up to the program will get access to 90 modules filled with video content. This includes step by step training on every aspect of Kindle publishing.

Ty explains that now is a great time to get involved in the ebook industry. Authors can get 70% royalties on their sales, and when a portfolio builds up this leads to huge income potential.

It’s free to publish on Amazon, and the course even shows entrepreneurs how they can outsource their work. That means moms don’t even have to write themselves, they can just have the idea and get someone else to handle the words.

