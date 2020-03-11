Appkazoo, a Chelmsford technology solutions provider announced the expansion of its services to include AI voice bot solutions and Instagram advertising.

(Newswire.net -- March 11, 2020) -- Essex, UK -- Appkazoo, a Chelmsford technology solutions provider announced the expansion of its services to include AI voice bot solutions and Instagram advertising. The company builds and deploys cost-effective marketing technologies for small and medium enterprises.

The Essex online marketing technology company has introduced AI voice bots for marketing, sales, and service calls at any stage in a product or service life-cycle. Appkazoo offers human-sounding voice bot solutions customised to the needs of local and global businesses.

The voice bot company in Chelmsford provides voice bots that can warm qualify leads with automated call triggers, perform renewal reminders, and make payment collection calls. Other common use cases for voice bots include application renewal status updates, demo reminders, and event invitations.

Appkazoo expanded its social media advertising solutions to include Instagram ads for brands and businesses across the UK. The company designs deploys, and manages high-impact Instagram advertising campaigns that deliver targeted leads, improve brand visibility, and improve conversions.

With more than 1 billion active users, Instagram is one of the fastest-growing networks. Instagram's visual emphasis allows advertisers to better showcase products and services and enjoy higher conversion rates through paid advertising.

According to a spokesperson for the Instagram advertising company in Essex, "We are delighted to add AI-powered voice bots for marketing and sales as well as powerful Instagram advertising services to our portfolio. We look forward to being a part of the growth journey of small businesses and corporations across the UK."

Appkazoo is a full-service digital solutions provider with offices in the United States and the UK. The company offers a wide range of marketing technology solutions including website development, mobile app development, SEO, reputation management, and web apps development.

