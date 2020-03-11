Marketing and consulting services with deep expertise in senior living. Private equity, REIT and institutional investors can turn around underperforming assets in as little as 90 days.

Bild & Co, the Florida based marketing specialist with a focus on senior living operators and investors provides strategic marketing for senior living assets and new development lease ups.

The site explains that Bild & Co is not a typical marketing partner. Their focus is on relationship marketing, and can help to drive more qualified leads from the ground up. Clients can get in touch to get expertly designed solutions to help them hit their growth goals particularly during the Coronavirus epidemic.

The team’s marketing focus sees their projects building strong referral partnerships, utilizing events, and harnessing community involvement to drive interest. They believe that leads should be earned, not bought, and this forms the foundation of their marketing strategy.

This provides clients a unique and effective approach to building their business. By focusing on grassroots marketing methods as opposed to heavy ad spending, they can grow their lead generation in the most reliable way. Right now, it's advising clients to leverage content to showcase their deep expertise in healthcare as a competitive advantage in helping seniors stay safe.

One of the benefits of working with Bild & Co is that they have a revenue growth calculator for clients to use. This allows them to work out how many leads are needed, and from there they can proceed with selecting the right strategy for their needs.

One of the ways the team can help is through leveraging events to drive foot traffic. This is the single most important factor to growing occupancy. The Bild team can design a custom 12-month event schedule for clients, designed to showcase the best that the client’s community has to offer and to create a stronger connection. Should doors close during the Coronavirus epidemic, Bild & Co has alternate strategies to ensure a solid focus on sales and marketing preventing a massive decline in second quarter performance results.

In addition to this they can provide cutting edge digital and content marketing strategy that can be executed in-house to help clients grow. This is designed to compliment and support the overarching marketing strategy.

Bild & Co states: “Our team of experts will craft a customized marketing strategy for each specific community with it unique personality. Our goal is to help reduce marketing spend while driving quality referrals that close faster.”

