Otto Environmental, a specialist creator, developer, and supplier of animal care and enrichment products based in Milwaukee WI, has launched a durable treat dispenser called the ‘Sandie Deli’ aimed at medium sized animals.

The Sandie Deli treat dispenser is ideally suited to medium-sized animals such as primates, koalas, and grazing animals including impala and deer. However, the product has wide-ranging appeal as an enrichment product because of its versatility.

For instance, it can be hung up high to encourage socialization or play, or it could be hidden to encourage foraging which can aid the development of natural behaviors.

Otto Environmental understands the importance of enrichment for a range of animals, whether they are pets or wild animals living in animal parks or sanctuaries. This is to accommodate for the fact that although typical animal behavior can be expected, animals in captivity have far more free time to fill.

A well-thought out activity and enrichment plan will overcome any boredom or stress issues and can have a positive effect on the well-being of animals, both physically and psychologically. Enrichment activities can also be a good way to encourage socialization, exercise, and natural behaviors.

Over the past 20+ years, the company has gained considerable experience and industry knowledge, which is why it supplies a diverse range of customers including animal owners, zookeepers, veterinarians and researchers from all over the United States.

A spokesperson for the company commented, “At Otto Environmental, our aim is to improve the lives of animals and those who care for them. We’re constantly thinking about the future needs of animal enrichment because we understand its importance.”

They continued, “Otto and the team continue to create, design and develop innovative yet practical products that can be utilized by zookeepers, sanctuaries and pet lovers alike.”

The products developed and supplied by Otto Environmental are often selected by professionals who care for animals because they are reliable, durable, practical, and add enrichment. The company supplies a range of enrichment and care products for animals of all sizes.