(Newswire.net -- March 12, 2020) -- Fremont, CA -- Fremont, California, dental clinic Jerry Yang, DDS updated its range of professional dental solutions for local patients. The clinic provides patients with easy to understand treatment planning so that they can make informed decisions regarding their oral health.

Jerry Yang, DDS, a professional dental clinic in Fremont, California, announced the launch of an updated range of dental solutions for patients of all ages. The clinic offers a full array of dental services to help patients maintain healthy teeth, including cosmetic dentistry, crowns and bridges, dentures, implants, veneers, and many more.

At Jerry Yang, DDS, the dedicated medical team provides comprehensive dental services in a truly relaxing atmosphere. They just updated their range of professional dental solutions to ensure that Fremont patients receive excellent dental care that is easily accessible.

Jerry Yang, DDS utilizes the latest dental technologies to provide patients with the top level of oral care. The clinic's aim is to help Fremont patients achieve excellent oral healthcare through high quality and cost efficient dental services and procedures.

Whether patients are looking for a new family dentist to provide regular teeth cleanings, teeth whitening for an important event or specialty dentistry services like root canals, wisdom teeth removal, braces or dental implants, the expert team at Jerry Yang, DDS can help.

The dental team strives to not only help treat current dental problems but also to educate their patients on preventive measures that can not only remove the incidence of dental related issues but also save them time and money in their dental treatment.

Dr. Jerry Yang received his doctorate from UCLA School of Dentistry, University of California, and has been in private practice since 1987. He was awarded a Fellowship, Mastership, and Diplomate by the International Dental Implant Association and is an active member.

A satisfied patient said: "Excellent service, staff, and professional work. I’ve been a patient since the age of 6. I’m now 24 years old and all I can say is how happy I am that Dr. Yang and his entire wonderful staff has been to myself and my family. Keep up the good work over there!"

Interested parties can find more by visiting the above-mentioned website.