(Newswire.net -- March 12, 2020) -- Irvine, CA -- Pacific Coast Pavers introduces their concrete pavers installation service to Irvine, California clients who wish to upgrade the look of their home or property exterior.

California-based company Pacific Coast Pavers launches their concrete pavers installation service for homeowners and property managers looking to improve the curb appeal of their patios, driveways, pool decks, and any other areas of their properties that require paving. The company is able to serve clients in Irvine, among other locations in Orange County.

Additional details can be found on their website at: Orange County Pavers

The newly launched service presents property owners with a handful of benefits. For one, pavers come in different shapes, colors, and styles, making it possible to personalize the resulting design according to one’s preferences. With the range of available options, it also becomes easy to find a design that goes well with any property’s exterior.

Concrete pavers are pressure-molded with premium-grade pigments, so clients may rest easy knowing that their pavers will not fade over time. As opposed to poured concrete, pavers are sand set, making them flexible enough to avoid cracking. The paved area also remains accessible and usable immediately after installation, unlike poured concrete that requires some time to set.

Pacific Coast Pavers demonstrates their commitment to customer satisfaction by making sure clients always receive accurate estimates, as well as simple and consistent pricing. Upon starting the project, clients may expect the company to respect the property, keep the worksite clean and orderly, and provide regular updates. They also guarantee that the job will be completed quickly and impeccably.

A landscape architect and regular client had this to say about the company: “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Chad and his team since 2013 on numerous projects throughout both Los Angeles & Orange counties. Clients are always amazed with their attention to detail, timely work schedule with results realized beyond their dreams. I look forward to working with them again soon.”

Headquartered in Brea, California, Pacific Coast Pavers is a five-star reviewed company that proudly holds an a+ BBB rating. Property owners interested in the company’s services may visit the website stated above for more information or call (949) 701-2888 to request an appointment.