(Newswire.net -- March 12, 2020) -- Brady & Associates, a leading healthcare operations consulting firm announced the release of the latest IMPACT staffing benchmarks database. The database features validated productivity and best-in-class data from more than 750 hospitals and 24,000 hospital departments.

The hospital labor management consulting firm launched the proprietary IMPACT database to meet the growing need for intelligent staffing data among physicians and hospital management teams. Brady & Associates offers validated benchmark data to compare staffing across hospital departments.

The hospital staffing benchmark database is used by hospitals and hospital departments to analyze, develop, calibrate, deploy, and adjust their personnel workloads and staffing numbers. IMPACT data is validated by algorithms backed by structured qualitative data that can be used to track departmental workload, individual and team productivity, staffing utilization, and overtime.

Brady & Associates estimates that a midsize community hospital can save more than $675,000 in operating costs each year by making small improvements in five departments. IMPACT staffing reviews can be delivered on-site or remotely via videoconferencing.

IMPACT benchmarks are designed to help hospitals and healthcare organizations compare their staffing and workload with best-in-class hospitals that deliver similar services.

Hospitals can use these benchmarks to identify areas of improvement and cost savings. Brady & Associates offers information and a no-obligation example of how the IMPACT benchmark database functions. The firm also offers the IMPACT Opportunity Inventory program to improve the quality of discussions about labor cost reduction and productivity improvements.

According to a spokesperson for Brady & Associates, "Labor costs account for as much as 60 percent of hospital operating expenses in the United States. Constructively reducing those costs while improving clinical and service quality is now the priority for hospital management teams and has always been our business mission."

Established in 1983, Brady & Associates is a hospital operation consulting and staffing benchmark provider headquartered in Kansas City. The company has worked with small, midsize, and large hospitals in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Middle East. The firm supports the American Heart Association and the Healthcare Financial Management Association.

