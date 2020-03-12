Physix Gear has just launched new, durable and comfortable plaantar fasciitis socks. These socks are perfect for customers wanting instant pain relief from plaantar fasciits.

New high quality, effective and comfortable plantar fasciitis socks have been launched by Physix Gear. The socks are designed to help customers with painful heels and arches and offer durable, top notch support and comfort.

These specialised plantar fasciitis socks are ideal for anybody that suffers from painful heels and or foot arches and are looking for the best, most comfortable socks to help with this, with fast-acting pain relief and arch support.

Customers will find that plaantar fasciitis is one of the most common types of heel pain, and can be brought on by a variety of different things.

The pain is caused by inflammation of the thick tissue that runs along the bottom of the foot, connecting the heel bone to the toes. The most common cause of plaantar fasciitis is repetetive strain injury caused from sports such as running. It is even more common when using inappropriate foot gear.

Physix Gear offers a huge range of physical activity gear such as compression gear, recovery and relief gear, resistance training gear, massage gear, and a wide range of socks. Some of the items on offer include the compression socks for nurses and athletes, as well as the new plantar fasciitis socks.

The plantaar fasciitis socks feature strong and durable arch support to help prevent further pain and ensure pain relief is quick and comfortable. The socks also feature a foot care compression sleeve which helps to ease swelling.

As well as this, customers will find that the socks include heel spurs and an ankle circulation brace. The socks are designed with 80% nylon and 20% spandex, ensuring customers feel secure, helping to hold the foot in the correct position and angle in order to instantly put a stop to plaantar fasciitis.

