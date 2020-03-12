Aylesbury Chiropractors at Corrective Chiropractic tackle chronic pain using Gonstead Chiropractic treatments for back pain, neck pain, sciatica, headaches, migraines and other conditions.

(Newswire.net -- March 12, 2020) -- Aylesbury Chiropractors at Corrective Chiropractic tackle chronic pain using Gonstead Chiropractic treatments for back pain, neck pain, sciatica, headaches, migraines and other conditions.

Corrective Chiropractic, a chiropractic clinic based in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, has been tackling chronic pain in their community using the Gonstead Chiropractic System, originally devised by Dr. Gonstead. These high-quality chiropractic techniques for the treatment of back pain, sciatica, neck pain, and other musculo-skeletal conditions are designed to return the spine back to its normal position. The clinic uses the Gonstead technique to create highly effective personalised protocols adapted to the needs of each patient.

The clinic’s Gonstead Chiropractic services are designed to provide Aylesbury patients with a research-based chiropractic approach that follows the principles outlined by renowned chiropractor D.C. Clarence Selmer Gonstead.

The Gonstead technique is based on an extensive assessment of the spinal health using five criteria: visualization, instrumental, static palpation, motion palpation, and X-ray analysis. The Gonstead practitioners undertake a thorough visual examination of each patient’s posture and movements, uses high-quality instruments to assess their spinal health, and combines these results with detailed X-rays (if clinically required) for a thorough picture of the patient’s spinal structures. A key piece of instrumentation, characteristic of the Gonstead System is the use of a nervo-scope which helps identify areas of inflammation, to indicate positional and mechanical issues of the spine.

Based on the results of this detailed investigation, the Aylesbury Chiropractors are able to determine the root cause of each patient’s musculo-skeletal issues and create a bespoke chiropractic treatment plan.

Through the use of very precise chiropractic adjustments, which at times target a single vertebrae, Corrective Chiropractors deliver highly effective treatment protocols for a variety of musculo-skeletal conditions, including back pain, sciatica, neckpain, hip pain, headaches, migraines and many others.

The clinic also offers structural exercise programs and ergonomic advice to help patients experience reduced pain, optimal function and mobility.

Corrective Chiropractic, Aylesbury's unique Gonstead Clinic, has earned a strong reputation for professionalism and service quality, having helped thousands of patients in Aylesbury, Buckingham, Milton Keynes and the surrounding areas.

A satisfied patient said: “Having tried seeing an osteopath and a physiotherapist, taking painkillers and pilates, i decided to come to Corrective Chiropractic. I now have more mobility and am able to live life like I did before my riding accident. I feel like I can now do whatever I want. I have more energy, I sleep better without waking up in the night with back pain and pins and needles in my arms and legs.”

