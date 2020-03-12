Birmingham AL based Hurst Pediatric Dentistry, a specialist dental practice for children, has opened at a new location. It offers early dental care, sedation and hospital treatments

Hurst Pediatric Dentistry, a family-friendly dental practice with over 25 years of experience specializing in children’s dentistry, has opened at a new location in Birmingham AL.

Dr Joby Hurst, owner and founder of Hurst Pediatric Dentistry, has been running the company since 1994. In 2002 he became a diplomate of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry, meaning he has demonstrated specialized knowledge and skill above and beyond what is necessary in his field.

The practice is committed to providing excellent patient care and understands the importance of a stress-free process for children of all ages. There are services available for infants, children, teens and patients with special needs.

The Hurst Pediatric Dentistry team are professional yet friendly and aim to make the experience positive for children of all ages. A personal approach is implemented, which allows parents to sit down with the team and create a customized treatment plan to suit individual needs.

Early dental care and good oral hygiene ensure good tooth and gum health that can last a lifetime. The practice offers a range of services as part of its early dental care program, including dental exams, cleaning, filling, sealants and fluoride treatments.

Additionally, sedation dentistry is offered to young patients who suffer anxiety or nerves. This helps the patient to relax during the dental care procedure. For children requiring intensive treatment, Dr Hurst has privileges at the Children’s hospital of Alabama.

A spokesperson for the company said, “Early years dental health is so important. It can ensure a lifetime of good dental practice and creates good habits. We understand patients that have bad experiences as children can suffer from trauma throughout their lives, which is why we aim to provide a positive experience.”

They continued, “We take an individualist approach to pediatric dentistry because we understand each child has different needs. This enables us to build a bond and help children to feel more confident about going to the dentist now and in the future.”

