Coins For Anything, a custom-designed challenge coin store has released its top 5 custom coin holders for any budget.

(Newswire.net -- March 12, 2020) -- Coins For Anything, a custom-designed challenge coin store has released its top 5 custom coin holders for any budget. The store featured a wide range of products ranging from cost-effective clear plastic holders, metal holders, and treated wooden pyramid coin racks.

Coins For Anything, a custom-designed challenge coin store announced the launch of desktop coin display holders. The store showcased several new styles of custom coin stands in clear plastic, metal, and wood.

More information about Coins For Anything is available at https://CoinsForAnything.com

The commemorative coin manufacturer based in Spotsylvania, VA showcased its top five desktop coin displays to better manage small and large collections of military and memorial coins.

Coins For Anything featured its most popular coin display stands and cases including the affordable transparent plastic cases, durable metal stands, and warm classic wooden multi-coin stands. The store also showcased custom-made floating coin display cases and stadium or pyramid displays for larger coin collections.

The store's most popular pyramid coin display case is crafted from high-quality oak and treated with varnish. The wooden pyramid display is a premium product from Coins For Anything that displays up to 50 coins.

For more information, visit https://coinsforanything.com/top-5-desktop-coin-holders

Coins For Anything specializes in coins, badges, and custom metal products for all branches of the military and law enforcement. The company produces display cases and units for coins, badges, and lapel pins of all sizes and is a preferred wholesaler and retailer of limited edition coins. Custom coins require a minimum of 50 pieces and require 12 to 19 days to manufacture and finish.

According to a spokesperson for the VA military coin store, "We are delighted to feature coin storage products in several styles, materials, and for every budget. Memorial and commemorative coins deserve a special place on your shelf and we offer elegant and affordable storage products that keep your collection safe."

Coins For Anything is a manufacturer, wholesaler, and retailer of custom coins and coin storage products. The veteran-owned coin store was founded in August 2002 and has experience with spin-cast and die-cast custom 2D and 3D coins.

For more information about the top 5 challenge coin holders in the market, call 1-866-583-5434 or visit the URL above.