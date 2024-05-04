Theft Charges in Fort Worth: Everything You Need To Know

(Newswire.net — May 4, 2024) — Before you worry about the potential punishment for theft crimes, you should know the definition of theft under Texas law. You need the best lawyer to explain everything related to theft crimes.

This includes establishing probable cause, ensuring the right charges apply, and helping you get a favorable deal from the district attorney or the court.

What is a Theft Crime?

A broader definition of theft is taking something or possessing something that is not yours and is reported as stolen. Theft includes activities like shoplifting, buying and selling stolen items, general theft, and writing bad checks to people.

If you commit any of these activities, you are liable for theft. Therefore, your first move should be to hire the best Fort Worth theft defense lawyer to help you understand your crime, the punishment, and the possible remedies for the situation.

Regardless of the scale, theft is a serious crime; you can pay severely for it. You need an attorney to ensure a fair trial and to avoid having to deal with the consequences.

What Is A Misdemeanor, And How Does It Relate To Theft?

A misdemeanor is a lesser case of theft. It includes minor and the most common offenses, like shoplifting or possessing stolen items. The punishment is normally arguable in court and can be shorter, depending on the attorney’s skill.

Still, there is a risk of jail time through shorter jail time. However, if you have a good attorney, your punishment can be reduced to fines, probation, and community service.

Misdemeanors in Fort Worth can be classified into the following categories:

Class A misdemeanors usually include most theft cases. The punishment can vary: you can serve up to one year in jail or pay a fine of up to $4000.

A good deal will include two to three years of community service. To qualify for such crimes, you must have stolen something of the value: $750 or $2,500.

Class B misdemeanors are less serious and carry a jail time of about 180 days, a fine of $2000, and two to three years of community service.

To qualify for such crimes, you must have stolen property worth between $100 and $750.

Class C misdemeanors are the least serious offenses and carry a 30-day jail sentence or a $500 fine.

You will be charged with a class C misdemeanor if the property is worth $100 or less.

Depending on the degree of your crime, you can be liable for two penalties: a fine and jail time or community service and a fine.

What Is A Felony, And How Does It Relate To Theft?

A felony is a serious theft crime that involves mainly other damages besides the theft. Examples of felony crimes include arson, murder, vandalism, assault, and other harm to the plaintiff.

A felony can also be defined as the value of the personal property stolen. If you steal or possess any item above $2500, you have committed a felony.

For all felonies committed, you must serve jail time. Depending on your crime, your attorney can plead for less jail time. There are also classes of felonies committed, and each has different penalties.

First-degree felony : Stealing property of value $300,000 or above.

: Stealing property of value $300,000 or above. Second-degree felony : Stealing property worth $150,000 or $300,000.

: Stealing property worth $150,000 or $300,000. Third-degree felony: Stealing property worth $2,500 or $30,000.

Conclusion

Besides providing evidence and defending your case, you need the best attorney to handle your case, regardless of the gravity of the accusation. The attorney will ensure the police have the necessary evidence to charge you for the crime. This means defining whether you possess the property with or without permission. Finally, you need a lawyer to ensure you pay fairly but not harshly for the crimes.