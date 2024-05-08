Fake Service Dogs – What Can Restaurant Owners in Florida Do

(Newswire.net — May 8, 2024) — In recent years, Florida restaurants have seen a growing trend of patrons bringing in animals labeled as service dogs. The presence of fake service dogs is not only a disservice to individuals with disabilities who rely on legitimate service animals, but it also poses potential health and safety challenges for businesses. Restaurant owners are confronted with the dual responsibility of accommodating genuine service animals under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) while ensuring that the dining environment remains safe and comfortable for all customers.

The ADA clearly defines a service animal as a dog that is individually trained to do work or perform tasks for a person with a disability. This legal requirement, however, is often exploited by individuals claiming their pets are service animals to gain entry into public establishments. Florida restaurant owners face the challenge of addressing this issue without violating lawful rights or facing discrimination accusations.

Understanding the legal framework is crucial for restaurant owners when determining how to approach the issue of fake service dogs. Owners must be equipped with the right knowledge about the ADA’s stipulations and how they apply within the state of Florida. This includes being aware of the questions they are legally permitted to ask to ascertain the legitimacy of a service animal and the actions they can take if they determine a dog is not a genuine service animal.

Understanding Service Dogs and the Law in Florida

Florida law provides specific definitions and legal protections for service animals while also setting forth limitations and exemptions. Restaurant owners and patrons must be aware of these regulations to ensure compliance and appropriate conduct.

Definition of a Service Animal

In Florida, a service animal is defined as a dog that is individually trained to do work or perform tasks for an individual with a disability. The tasks performed by the service dog must be directly related to the person’s disability. Neither emotional support dogs nor therapy dogs are classified as service animals under Florida law, as their roles are not considered task-specific.

Legal Protections for Service Animals

Service animals are granted legal protections under both the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and Florida law. Businesses, including restaurants, are required to allow service animals to accompany their owners in all areas where the public is normally allowed to go. Refusal to admit a person with a service animal is considered discrimination, and dog bite lawyers assert that owners cannot be charged extra fees for having their service animal with them.

Rights of Access : Service animals can enter any public area.

: Service animals can enter any public area. No Pet Fees : Operators cannot charge a service animal owner additional fees.

: Operators cannot charge a service animal owner additional fees. Proof Not Required: No documentation of the service animal’s certification can be demanded.

Limitations and Exemptions

While service dogs are allowed in most public areas, there are limitations to their access. The law states that if the service animal’s behavior poses a direct threat to the health or safety of others, or is not under the control of its owner, then the animal may be excluded. Furthermore, in the case of a dog bite or aggressive behavior, dog bite lawyers may become involved, and the service animal can subsequently lose its legal protections.

Exclusion for Misbehavior : Service dogs can be excluded for uncontrolled behavior or if they pose a direct threat.

: Service dogs can be excluded for uncontrolled behavior or if they pose a direct threat. Liability for Damage: Owners can be held responsible for any damage caused by their service animals.

Actions Restaurant Owners Can Take

Restaurant owners in Florida dealing with service dogs can follow specific protocols to ensure compliance with legal standards while addressing the presence of illegitimate service animals.

Verifying Service Dog Status

Documentation: Restaurant owners are within their rights to ask for the two permissible questions to ascertain if a dog is a service animal: Is the dog required due to a disability? What work has the dog been trained to perform? They cannot, however, demand documentation for the dog, as this is not required by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Visual Assessment: Owners can observe the dog’s behavior. Service dogs typically remain calm, do not bark unnecessarily, and perform tasks that assist their owners.

Handling Fake Service Dogs

Addressing Disruptions: If a dog, service or not, is disruptive or poses a threat to the safety of others, restaurant owners can ask the patron to remove the animal. This can include excessive barking, aggression, or causing a sanitation issue.

Training Staff: Employees should be trained to recognize the difference between real and fake service dogs and know how to handle situations discreetly to avoid potential confrontations.

Legal Recourse and Liability

Understanding the ADA: Knowledge of ADA guidelines can protect restaurant owners from lawsuits. If a person with a disability is asked to remove their service animal, it must be because the animal is out of control or not housebroken.

Consulting Legal Professionals: For incidents that result in injury or property damage, owners should consult with dog bite lawyers to understand their liability and the best course of action.

In summary, restaurant owners have definite measures to take when confronted with service dogs. By being informed and prepared, they can navigate these situations effectively and legally.