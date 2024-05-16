Israeli Researchers Confirm Microdosing Cannabis Alleviates Pain

(Newswire.net — May 16, 2024) — Recent studies conducted by Israeli researchers have provided compelling evidence supporting the efficacy of microdosing cannabis via “buy weed online” in alleviating pain. This new research explains how using small amounts of cannabis from https://getloud.co/ regularly could help people with long-term pain.

Key Takeaways:

Israeli researchers confirm that microdosing cannabis is effective for pain management.

Microdosing cannabis offers extended relief with a reduced risk of overwhelming psychoactive effects.

Online dispensaries are convenient to purchase high-quality THC products for fast and discreet delivery.

What is Microdosing?

Cannabis microdosing involves consuming very small amounts of cannabis to achieve subtle effects while minimizing the psychoactive or impairing effects associated with larger doses. Microdosing is a technique that has gained popularity in recent years across various substances, including cannabis, psychedelics, and even pharmaceuticals.

The goal of microdosing cannabis is to experience therapeutic benefits such as stress relief, enhanced creativity, improved focus, or pain management without experiencing the intense intoxication or impairment associated with higher doses. Users aim to find a balance where they can function normally while still enjoying the potential benefits of cannabis.

Microdosing cannabis involves using products with lower concentrations of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), the psychoactive compound in cannabis, and sometimes higher concentrations of CBD (cannabidiol), which is non-psychoactive and has potential therapeutic effects. Start with very small doses and gradually increase as needed, as the optimal dose can vary from person to person.

What Does Israeli Research Say

Israeli med-tech company Syqe Medical has conducted a groundbreaking clinical trial demonstrating that extremely low doses of inhaled THC relieve pain without significant side effects. This study is the first scientific confirmation that microdosing cannabis works.

The key findings reveal that just 500 micrograms of THC can provide optimal pain relief, with patients consuming 3-4 inhalations per day. This is a stark contrast to typical cannabis consumption, highlighting the potential for dramatically lower doses.

Syqe’s Selective-Dose Inhaler, marketed in Israel by Teva, enables precise microgram-level dosing, revolutionizing cannabis treatment. Pending CE approval in Europe and planned FDA submission in the U.S., this technology promises safer and more effective treatment outcomes.

This milestone study establishes a standardized therapeutic window for cannabis inhalation, offering desirable effects while minimizing cognitive impairment. The study opens doors for increased research, acceptance, and global usage of medical cannabis and other high-resolution drug delivery systems.

Benefits of Microdosing Cannabis

Pain Management

Israeli researchers have found that microdosing cannabis edibles can effectively alleviate pain associated with various conditions such as arthritis, neuropathy, and migraines. By targeting the body’s endocannabinoid system, microdosing cannabis can provide extended relief without overwhelming the user with psychoactive effects.

Extended Relief

Unlike traditional methods of cannabis consumption that may provide short-lived relief, microdosing allows for sustained pain management without the need for frequent dosing. This extended relief is particularly beneficial for individuals seeking long-term solutions to chronic pain.

Reduced Risk of Overwhelming Effects

Controlled doses of cannabis minimize the risk of experiencing overwhelming psychoactive effects commonly associated with higher doses. This makes microdosing an attractive option for individuals who may be sensitive to the potent effects of cannabis.

Mood Enhancement

Microdosing stimulates the release of neurotransmitters such as serotonin and dopamine. These chemicals are integrated with feelings of happiness and pleasure, potentially providing relief from symptoms of depression, anxiety, or stress.

Improved Focus and Concentration

By modulating neurotransmitter activity in the brain, particularly in regions associated with attention and memory, microdosing could help individuals stay engaged in tasks and maintain mental clarity.

Enhanced Creativity

Low doses alter brain activity and promote novel connections between ideas, which may unlock new perspectives and insights. This is valuable for artistic pursuits or problem-solving endeavors.

Stress Reduction and Relaxation

Cannabis compounds interact with the body’s endocannabinoid system, which modulates stress responses and promotes a sense of calm without causing significant sedation or impairment.

Improved Sleep Quality

For those who suffer from insomnia or sleep disturbances, microdosing promotes better sleep quality. By inducing feelings of relaxation and reducing anxiety, cannabis compounds may facilitate the onset of sleep and enhance overall sleep duration and continuity.

Enhanced Productivity and Performance

Microdosing cannabis can enhance productivity and performance in various tasks. Whether completing work or participating in physical activities helps individuals achieve optimal functioning without experiencing impairment.

Optimize Microdosing Weed

Many cannabis users go for smoking marijuana, but a lot of them have switched to THC edibles for an easy and discreet method of microdosing cannabis for precise doses. These cannabis products can be baked goods, cannabis-infused candies, and more.

Edibles You Can Try

Hard Candies

Hard Rockz Lozenges are a type of cannabis-infused candy designed to provide a convenient and discreet way to consume THC and CBD. They come in various flavors, each offering a unique taste experience.

Each Lozenge contains 10 milligrams (mg) of THC and less than 2 mg of CBD. The low CBD content suggests that the product is primarily focused on delivering THC effects with minimal CBD influence.

Hard Rockz Lozenge—Blue Razberry : This product features a tangy, sweet blue raspberry flavor reminiscent of fresh berries.

: This product features a tangy, sweet blue raspberry flavor reminiscent of fresh berries. Hard Rockz Lozenge – Pink Lemonade : This offers a refreshing and zesty pink lemonade flavor, combining the lemons’ tartness with a hint of sweetness.

: This offers a refreshing and zesty pink lemonade flavor, combining the lemons’ tartness with a hint of sweetness. Hard Rockz Lozenge – Strawberry: The Strawberry variant features the classic and beloved taste of ripe strawberries, offering a sweet and fruity experience.

Key Considerations for Microdosing Weed

Dosage

When microdosing with THC products, starting with a low dose and gradually increasing as needed to achieve the desired effects is important. Pay close attention to the potency of the product and its recommended serving size to avoid consuming too much cannabis.

Digestive System

If you choose to microdose edibles, they’re metabolized differently than smoking cannabis, as they must pass through the digestive system before entering the bloodstream. This can cause a delayed onset of effects, commonly 30 minutes to two hours after consumption.

Patient Experience

The effects of microdosing cannabis can vary depending on individual factors such as tolerance, metabolism, and overall health. Patients must monitor their experience and adjust their dosage to achieve optimal results.

Buy Weed Online

Ordering your favorite weed online has never been easier with GetLoud. With our website and seamless ordering process, you can browse high-quality products from the comfort of your home.

Whether you’re looking for buds, concentrates, edibles, or topicals, we’ve got you covered. Add your selected items to your cart, go to cannabis checkout, and relax while we take care of the rest. With fast and discreet shipping, your items will quickly be delivered to your doorstep.

Experience convenience and satisfaction with every order when you choose GetLoud as your go-to online dispensary.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is microdosing cannabis safe?

While microdosing cannabis is considered safe for most people, start with very low doses and gradually increase as needed to lower its adverse effects, such as paranoia, anxiety, or cognitive impairment. Those who have certain medical conditions or who are taking medications should talk first with a healthcare professional before microdosing cannabis.

How often should I microdose cannabis?

Experts recommend avoiding daily use to prevent diminishing effects over time, as this could lead to needing a tolerance break. Instead, try spacing out your microdosing sessions with a day off in between to allow your body to recalibrate.

While some individuals microdose before work, it’s advisable to begin your microdosing journey during a time when you can dedicate yourself rather than experimenting on a workday.

How to start microdosing?

Choose a day with no commitments to try microdosing for the first time. Start with a 2.5 MG dose. Take the smallest effective dose and take note of how you feel. Maintain this dose for three days while keeping a journal or notes on your phone. If needed, increase your dose after three days. Repeat this process until you find your perfect dose and stick with it.

What popular cannabis products can you microdose?

Microdose gummies with a 20:1 CBD to THC ratio. Microdose edibles like French Chocolate Brownie Bites. Microdose coffee or any food/drink infused with 10 MG THC powder.

Remember, the key is to keep THC levels low and consistent. You can opt for a small dose of THC-only products or a larger amount of high CBD, low THC products.