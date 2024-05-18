(Newswire.net — May 18, 2024) — Have you ever heard the term “iGaming” and wondered what it meant? Let’s find out together.

iGaming is an umbrella term for all forms of online gambling, with various activities where players can wager real money. This includes traditional casino games, sports betting, eSports, poker, and even lotteries.

The surge in the growth of online gambling is attributed to the increasing accessibility provided by mobile technology. Statista projects that by the end of the year, the global iGaming market will reach $23.03 billion in 2024. The number of iGaming lovers is rising, with an expected increase of 97.7m users by 2029.

Let’s look at the iGaming top industry players in the USA.

DraftKings

DraftKings – founded by Jason Robins, Paul Liberman, and Matt Kalish – began as a humble startup in a spare bedroom. It has since become a globally recognized brand known for its innovative concepts.

DraftKings launched in 2012 as a daily fantasy sports platform and quickly became famous for its fresh take on sports gaming. As DraftKings continues to innovate, it leads the iGaming industry by providing fans with engaging sports entertainment experiences.

Whether you’re a bettor or a casual player, DraftKings provides a platform as thrilling as the sports. It enables you to build your dream team, bet on real games, play casino games, win cash prizes, and join leagues, adding excitement to every game day.

FanDuel

FanDuel, founded in 2009, quickly became a hit in the US for online sports betting and fantasy sports. It started as a daily fantasy sports service, where users built fantasy teams and competed based on real athletes’ performances.

With its easy-to-use platform and variety of sports, FanDuel built a solid user base. When sports betting became legal in some US states, FanDuel jumped in and became a top choice for bettors. They offer bets on many sports, focusing on a great user experience and responsible gambling.

FanDuel is a favorite in gaming because of its customer care, competitive odds, and quick payouts.

BetMGM

As a joint venture between MGM Resorts International and Entain, BetMGM has leveraged its brand strength to establish itself as a top player in the online casino industry. Boasting a comprehensive bevy of games and a focus on customer experience, BetMGM is a prominent player in the market.

BetMGM’s online casino is a virtual jackpot for game lovers. It’s like walking into a digital version of the MGM casino with all the glitz and glamor you’d expect. It features:

Live Dealer Games: Enjoy the excitement of live casino action from home.

Online Slots: An exciting collection of slots with various themes and features. Classic favorites like blackjack and roulette alongside newer games like Dragon Tiger.

Variety Games: Unique options include Slingo and scratch cards for entertainment.

Virtual Sports: Bet on simulated sports events like basketball and soccer.

Rush Street Interactive (RSI)

Rush Street Interactive (RSI) is a renowned online gaming and sports entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

As an early entrant in regulated jurisdictions, RSI operates under brands like BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse, and RushBet, offering real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. and international markets such as Ontario, Canada, Colombia, and Mexico.

RSI’s proprietary online gaming platform hosts many popular online casino games and sports betting options. Founded in 2012 by experienced gaming industry professionals in Chicago, it has established itself as a pioneer.

RSI has received numerous prestigious awards, including the 2023 EGR North America Awards Customer Services Operator of the Year and the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year.

RSI is the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to earn the RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council, emphasizing its commitment to responsible gaming practices and ensuring player safety.

BGaming

Since its founding in 2018, BGaming – also known as Beyond Game Provider – has quickly emerged as a key player in online casino game development, with over 100 player-focused games.

With a presence in over 1,100 online casinos globally, the company is recognized for its innovative technology and effective player retention strategies.

BGaming’s commitment to customization and seamless API integration positions it as a leader in the iGaming industry. It is especially noted for its expansion into the competitive American market. BGaming has been particularly successful in customizing games for its partners, which has led to increased player engagement and satisfaction.

For instance, games like Alien Fruits and Wild Chicago were developed with significant AI contributions, capturing players’ imaginations and contributing to BGaming’s impressive growth.





Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What keeps these companies at the top of the industry?

They have mastery in keeping ahead with next-generation technology and a keen eye on player preferences.

How do iGaming companies attract and retain players?

Companies use various marketing strategies, including welcome bonuses, loyalty programs, and regular promotions. To enhance the user experience, they also offer high-quality customer service and a user-friendly interface.

What trends are shaping the iGaming industry in the USA?

Key trends include:

The introduction of virtual and augmented reality in games.

The use of artificial intelligence for personalized gaming experiences.

The implementation of blockchain technology for secure and transparent transactions.

iGaming: An Upward Trajectory

The iGaming industry in the USA is growing, with many opportunities and competition. Looking at the top industry players, innovation, user experience, and market adaptability are clear key drivers of success.

Companies like DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, Rush Street Interactive, and BGaming are not just participating in the market; they’re actively shaping the future of the iGaming industry and making it a worthy substitute for the actual Casino experience.

Ashley Grasse

Ashley Grasse is a research writer and casino entertainment expert. She’s interested in game theory and strategy. Ashley reviews online casinos and writes blogs about trending topics in the gambling industry. In the years she’s been writing at OnlineUnitedStatesCasinos.com, she’s earned a reputation for her deep dives and thorough research. You can also find very quirky and entertaining pieces authored by Ashley throughout our site.