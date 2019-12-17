The use of CBD is on the rise. Here are 9 interesting facts about the product that you need to know.

(Newswire.net -- December 17, 2019) -- As the market for CBD continues to thrive, consumers want to know more about this compound. Don’t forget, CBD is still not a mainstream product despite playing the interest of over 160 million people across the globe. It is legal in over 30 countries but still has a long way to go. Due to its infancy as a commodity in the market, consumers want to know everything about the compound beginning from history down to the ways it is consumed. Continue reading to learn some fun facts about CBD:

1. CBD Was Discovered in 1940

Though this compound is over 10,000 years old, it was discovered in the early 40s. CBD was first studied by chemist Roger Adams and gained popularity in the early 60s when people started to use it for recreational purposes.

2. CBD Doesn’t Get You High

Unlike what most people think, CBD won't make you feel high. This compound reacts with the cannabinoid receptors in the brain. It is a non-psychoactive compound that induces some kind of euphoria in the brain.

3. CBD and Hemp Are Not The Same

Most people conceive hemp and CBD oil to be the same. However, it is essential to note that CBD is derived from flower buds whereas hemp is extracted from the seeds of the plant.

4. Net Worth of CBD is $33.1 Billion

Most people don’t believe it, but it's true. The staggering net worth of CBD doesn’t seem to come down any sooner. Experts predict that the market for CBD products is expected to cross $66 billion mark by 2025.

5. CBD is Also Given to Pets

Dogs who are suffering from anxiety, depression, injuries and other issues are given CBD oil. Since animals are not so friendly with the flavor of this compound, owners often infuse it in their food and drinks. Most veterans testify to the incredible health benefits of CBD for animals.

6. CBD is Just One of the 60 Ingredients of Cannabis

No one can deny the fact that cannabinoid is an active ingredient of the cannabis plant. More important, it is to note that CBD is just one of the 60 cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. The other ingredient is present in a lower amount, which is why they are often not discussed.

7. CBD is Consumed in the Form of Snacks And Desserts

Gone are the days when CBD would only be consumed in the form of oil and vape. In today’s time, people have interesting ways to consume this compound. CBD gummies and chocolate chip cookies are popular snacks amongst die-hard fans of this compound. CBD brownies are also loved by its fans.

8. CBD Can Treat Severe Diseases

CBD can treat several medical conditions such as insomnia, anxiety, depression, erectile dysfunction, acne etc. Recent studies suggest that this compound can also help in fighting certain types of cancer and reduce the side effects of chemotherapy treatment.

9. CBD is Illegal Under the Federal Law

Despite its proven health benefits, CBD is illegal under federal law in many countries. Keep in mind, state laws and federal laws are not in coherence with each other.