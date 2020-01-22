The Microsoft Surface Hub 2 is one of the most sophisticated and powerful tools on the market and is quickly becoming a must-have for every modern business.

(Newswire.net -- January 22, 2020) -- For those who are in-the-know with the latest gadgets and technology in the collaboration industry, you’ll have already seen the Microsoft Surface Hub 2 in action. The device is one of the most sophisticated and powerful tools on the market and is quickly becoming a must-have for every modern business. It’s taking the corporate world by storm with its ingenious yet simplistic manner that helps it to easily integrate into any meeting space. If you’re currently considering harnessing the power of the Surface Hub 2 in your meeting rooms, you can find out more about the device and its applications below.

What is Surface Hub 2?

First of all, you’ll need to understand just what the Surface Hub 2 is. In short, it’s a high powered touch screen device that acts as an all-in-one collaborative device for use in meeting rooms, huddle spaces, and even on the go! Coming from Microsoft, the Surface Hub 2 brings together the platforms that you love most with an intelligent interface that makes collaborative working easier than ever before. The device is currently available in the 50-inch edition but a larger 84-inch version will be available soon, so no matter how big your meetings get, you’ve got the capacity to showcase your content perfectly every time.

Surface Hub 2 has an array of features that set it aside from the competition, including a 4K display that makes video-conferencing as clear and personal as a face to face meeting. This display is then coupled with a high-quality microphone that helps every participant to have their voice heard clearly and purposefully, so you can be assured that all users will have the platform to express their thoughts and ideas when they need to.

What Are The Benefits Of Using The Surface Hub 2?

The modern day business landscape calls for creativity and ingenuity at every turn, with every company looking to progress and advance in any way that they can. Surface Hub 2 is a tool that makes creative collaboration as simple as possible; multiple users can work together on one smart screen to brainstorm ideas, add to existing projects, and perform a range of co-operative tasks seamlessly. With this device, you’ll be able to take collaboration and turn it into true teamwork in any space, whether that’s small team huddles or in the boardroom.

You could be whiteboarding, sharing documents and files, video-calling, or anything in between, the Surface Hub 2 has everything you need to work together effectively. You can sign into OneDrive to instantly access your files, use the pen tool to annotate and inspire, or project wirelessly using Miracast - the opportunities are endless with this high-powered touch-screen device.

Using The Surface Hub 2 As A Collaborative Tool

Whilst the Surface Hub 2 is great as its own standalone device, you can unlock a whole new level of accessibility when using it within a specially designed meeting room setup. These rooms are tailored for the style of meetings, conferences, and collaborative sessions that you intend to have at your company, giving you the tools that you need to make them run as smoothly as they can. With Surface Hub 2 at the heart of your meeting rooms, you’ll have a versatile centrepiece that can transform into whatever is needed from it at any time.

If you need to share content and look at how it can be improved, you can huddle around the device and edit using the pen tool or the touch screen capabilities - this hands-on approach helps to get the creativity flowing between your team. Alternatively, the device also works well for video-conferencing between multiple different locations, with built-in Microsoft Teams/Skype for Business functionality helping you to connect in an instant. The 4K display and enhanced microphone improves the overall video-conferencing experience too, so you never have to worry about poor resolution, faulty sound, or small screens during those important conversations again.

With Surface Hub 2, it’s all about teamwork - it’s a fundamental part of any company’s processes and something that needs the right tools to be successful. Whether you’re looking to use the device as a stable screen or as a mobile collaborative tool with the stand and wireless battery, Surface Hub 2 is sure to help you propel your business into the future.