(Newswire.net -- January 27, 2020) -- Puebla is one of the most charming cities in Mexico. This vibrant city is full of history, nice people and a rich gastronomy. There is no question why Puebla has become over the last years the most visited Mexican coastless city. If you are thinking about visiting Puebla during your holidays, then you can count yourself lucky. One of the most renowned hotels in Puebla, Rosewood Puebla, has opened recently under the name Azul Talavera Hotel. This hotel has everything you may wish for in order to have a once in a lifetime experience.

Spending your holidays in a prestigious hotel

Azul Talavera Hotel may have a new name, but this hotel’s history goes way back. The hotel opened its doors under the name Rosewood Puebla back in 2017, and since then, it has earned his spot as one of the best hotels in Puebla Mexico. Azul Talavera Hotel is an hotel which prides itself on its professionality and taking care of both, their employees and their customers. Hence why when their rebranding happened, the hotel kept the same employees and it did not close a single day in order to not disrupt the previously scheduled reserves and events.

Azul Talavera Hotel is a building with a lot of history. It is located downtown Puebla, on three antique buildings in San Francisco neighborhood. This neighborhood has been listed in the UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1987 thanks to its old beautiful buildings. Inside the hotel, history takes life. All guest rooms are decorated in traditional Mexican themes that pay tribute to the country’s history. If you want to experience Mexico and its history to its fullest, then Azul Talavera Hotel is, without a doubt, the best option for your next travel.

Experiencing Mexico’s rich gastronomy

Mexico is a country with a very rich gastronomy full of unique and spicy flavours. Its traditional cuisine is something that every self-respecting gourmet needs to try. If you want to experience mexican cuisine in an unique and original way in one of the best gourmet restaurants in Mexico, we can not stop recommending that you visit Pasquinel Bistrot. Pasquinel Bistrot is a luxurious restaurant located in the prestigious Azul Talavera Hotel. This restaurant mixes traditional Mexican flavours with European influences to create unique and original meals you can not find anywhere else in the world. The restaurant is ran by the chef Jonathan Alvarado, who has earned a name for himself in the culinary world over the last decade.

When you are done having lunch on this spectacular restaurant, you can relax in the cozy coffee shop found within the same building the restaurant is settled in. Or if you are having dinner instead, you can relax and have drinks on one of the two bars available within the complex.

Trusting only the best professionals for your wedding

Our wedding is supposed to be the most special day in our life. It is an once in a lifetime occasion on which you and your partner can vouch to love each other forever. Because of this, every couple wants their wedding to be perfect.

Over the last years, Puebla has stood out as a destination for its wedding due to its charmings locations. But when it comes to Puebla weddings, there is a place that has stood out among the others due to its beautiful avenues and its wedding planner professionals: Azul Talavera Hotel.

This hotel has 4 different wedding venues: Trinitarias Garden, Patio Azul, Patio Rosa and Patio Verde. These are historical locations with astonishing beauty which can host up to 500 visitors.

But what really make this hotel a referent for weddings is the professional team you will find to help you organizing your big day. The professionals at Azul Talavera Hotel will assist you with everything you may need for your big day, from the catering to hiring the photographer. This will ease a lot of pressure off of you, so you do not need to worry and can focus on relaxing in the Bridal Spa & Beauty.