Hydrated skin is important for both your looks and your overall health. Here's how you can look after your skin during winter.

During the winter, skin tends to get dry which makes one feel irritated and uncomfortable. Fortunately, there are ways to help prevent this. In this blog, we'll have a look at some of the most effective ways to deal with dry skin during the winter days for the perfect, healthy and glowing skin.

Prep Your Home

When the air is dry, the skin gets dry. To maximize the amount of water in the air, it is recommended to install a humidifier in the room where you spend the most time, which is often the bedroom. Cool air humidifiers increase the moisture content of the air and help keep the skin moist. Also, make sure the heat is kept low or medium to prevent the air from drying out fast.

Change Up Your Diet

Having a direct link between your gut and skin health, increasing your daily fat intake can help reduce skin dryness. It is also recommended that you incorporate a diet rich in nuts, olive oil, and avocados. However, complement this with an appropriate Sond sensitive skincare routine. An extra glass of strong red wine may be good from time to time, however, you need to be cautious with alcohol. Caffeine, alcohol, and coffee are diuretics and can cause dehydration, so don't overdo it. Also, try to drink lots of water.

Slather on an Antioxidant Serum

Most summer products are replaced during winter, but serum should be an exception to this rule. Unless it contains alcohol, an antioxidant serum is best for year-round use. Whatever the climate, the skin is always under attack by ‘free radicals’, which cause brown spots and immature fine lines, leading to the breakdown of collagen. Also, don’t forget your sunscreen. Take SPF 30 daily to maintain skin coverage even in cold and cloudy weather. This is especially effective skincare for sensitive skin.

Buff Your Skin

No matter how much cream or serum is used, dry skin remains dry without light exfoliation. Rub your skin gently with lactic acid or mild glycolic to remove dead skin. For an effective scrub, try changing your regular mild cleanser 2-3 times a week. For bare or very dry skin, skip the scrubbing for now and go for a gentle wipe with a damp towel. Also, try to incorporate the use of Retin-A into your daily skincare routine. Despite it being an anti-wrinkle product, it is a powerful alkaline skincare exfoliant that helps with dry skin during the winter. Now that the skin is polished, the moisturizer and serum can infiltrate and begin to transform your skin.

Switch to a Heavy Face Cream

Perhaps one of the most significant and often disregarded steps in the dry skin game is going for a moisturizer with high water content. Look for a cream instead of lotion based on ceramide and hyaluronic acids. Ceramides help prevent the skin barrier from being easily damaged in winter. For those with extremely chapped faces, the use of these products throughout the day will prove effective.

With the right skincare products and daily routines, your skin will be healthy and free from dryness throughout the winter.