If you are planning to travel abroad and hire a car, you should consider getting Worldwide Car Hire Excess Insurance.

(Newswire.net -- January 29, 2020) -- If you are going to travel abroad more than once, or you plan on visiting more than one country this year, without a doubt, you need to make sure that an insurance policy covers your rental vehicle, so you will not spend above your budget on damages. If you don't already have an insurance policy that covers rental cars, then you need to take out a separate car hire excess waiver policy.

The best way to insure your rented car is with a worldwide car hire excess insurance policy. This type of insurance coverage covers your rental vehicle in almost every country on the globe. That's not all; the policy covers you for up to 365 days in advance, so you can get the policy even before you rent a car.

If your hired car gets stolen or damaged, all you need to do is pay the excess and make your claim from your insurer while the insurer will, in turn, take responsibility for fixing the damage.

It makes perfect sense to get coverage in advance when you are traveling abroad; this will protect you from making a hasty decision at the car rental desk or buying a policy that you don't need. The best place to buy an annual worldwide car hire excess insurance policy is through a third party vendor; there are many vendors online so that a simple Google search would help.

Car hiring companies sell CDW, and they are perfect at convincing people to buy their insurance policy. If you are already covered by an annual worldwide car hire excess insurance policy, you don't need to buy a CDW because car hire excess insurance policy already covers collision damage.

Here's how it works, you are going to pay the car hire company's excess from your pocket, if eventually the rental vehicle gets damaged, you can claim back the excess from your insurer.

Should you get it?

You don't need to get an annual worldwide car hire excess insurance, but it can come in handy when you need it most. It's no longer news that car hiring companies charge high prices for minor repairs. Still, if you are already covered by a worldwide car hire excess insurance policy, your insurance company will take responsibility for fixing the damage. Here are other reasons why you need an annual global car hire excess insurance.

You Will Get Insured in Advance

Once you purchase an annual worldwide car hire excess insurance policy, you are covered for the next 365 days, all your vacation within the next twelve months will be covered by the policy. You will have peace of mind when damage occurs; your insurer will take responsibility for fixing the damage.

It Covers Many Countries

The worldwide car hire excess insurance covers almost all the countries worldwide just as its name implies, the annual worldwide car hire excess insurance policy is acceptable in the United States, Australia United Kingdom, and many other European countries. You don't have to worry about buying insurance from the car hiring company when you arrive in a new country.

It Helps Save Money

When an accident occurs, or if the rented car gets stolen, car hiring companies will not hesitate to rip you off by charging you higher than the actual cost of repair or replacement. They can charge as much as $2000 for damage that can be fixed with just $50. But if you are already covered by an annual worldwide car hire excess insurance policy, all you need to do is pay for the excess and request for chargeback from your insurer, in turn, your insurer will take responsibility for fixing the damage. This means the cost of repairing the damage will be transferred to your insurance company.

Annual worldwide car hire excess insurance is affordable

You may be wondering how, but buying a worldwide car hire excess insurance is always safer and more affordable than driving a car uninsured. You can never predict when an accident is going to occur, so you always have to be on the safe side. Besides, it is still better to spend money buying an annual worldwide car hire excess insurance policy than facing the high charges the car hiring company will bill you.

Conclusion

Don't be caught driving an uninsured vehicle. In countries like Canada and the United States; it is a criminal offense to drive a car without insurance coverage, if you don't have insurance coverage, you can take out a car hire excess waiver policy.