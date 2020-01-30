For almost two decades Timur Tillyaev and Lola Karimova have been working tirelessly to help vulnerable children and to promote the country’s culture.

(Newswire.net -- January 30, 2020) -- Timur Tillyaev and Lola Karimova-Tillyaeva: Helping children in need and promoting cultural projects

Uzbekistan regained its independence from the former USSR in 1991. Although a time of joy, the country was left broken after decades of Soviet rule. This included mercy homes or orphanages, where scores of children were left in a bad way. As the country had been in shadow for decades many of her achievements and her culture were unknown to the world.

Timur Tillyaev and Lola Karimova-Tillyaeva

For almost two decades Timur Tillyaev and Lola Karimova have been working tirelessly to help vulnerable children and to promote the country’s culture. The territory of the present-day Uzbekistan was once a valuable asset on the Silk Road and brought knowledge and culture to the world.

Lola Karimova-Tillyaeva

If there are two things Lola Karimova-Tillyaeva is passionate about, it is helping Uzbekistan’s children have a bright future and preserving and promoting the culture of Uzbekistan. One look at the official website of Lola Karimova-Tillyaeva and this becomes apparent.

This year thanks to her efforts, over twenty children with heart diseases have received life-saving surgery. Three cultural art projects have been launched, bringing the country’s history and culture alive, and ten young adults have been awarded scholarships to study in the best universities in Europe. Furthermore, she won a Fashion 4 Development Leading Lady Award.

This year provides a good snapshot of Lola Karimova-Tillyaeva’s life. Together with her husband Timur Tillyaev, they work tirelessly to improve the lives. This important work is conducted via several foundations the couple have founded. Predominantly, two foundations the couple have started stand out from the crowd.

You Are Not Alone Foundation

In 2002, under the direction of Lola Karimova-Tillyaeva, the You Are Not Alone Foundation came to life. Its remit, to improve and care for orphaned and disadvantaged children. The foundation began to renovate, refurbish and build mercy homes or orphanages. It is not a stretch to say that many homes received state of the art facilities during the refurbishment. Not only did it improve the infrastructure, it started to go beyond, discovering ways to give the children a proper education.

It took the view that at some point, the children will need to be able to live on their own and as such, started to teach life skills. The aim of the foundation is to try and ensure each child achieves its potential, and where possible goes on to have an academic education.

In partnership with the National Centre for the Social Adaptation of Children (NCSAC), the You Are Not Alone Foundation ensures that the children’s health is looked after. They arrange for regular check-ups, and they ensure that children from the orphanages and disadvantaged families get the healthcare they need, including life-saving surgery.

The Karimov Foundation

With a remit to promote Uzbekistan’s achievements and culture abroad, the Karimov Foundation brings to life the proud history of the country.

From the early scholastic work of the likes of Ulugh Beg to acclaimed literary and artistic work, the foundation has done much to bring the achievements of Uzbekistan to life and to a wider worldwide audience. This includes films, literary work, artistic endeavours and funding researchers who seek to unlock the secrets of Uzbekistan’s history.

Education is also an endeavour where the foundation works tirelessly. They operate a scholarship programme where the best talent is awarded merit-based grants to continue their education overseas at some of Europe’s best universities. So far, scores of students have managed to earn a scholarship considerably improving their prospects for the future, and fulfilling their potential.

The educational arm of the Karimov Foundation extends to helping orphaned children. Here, the foundation works with the You Are Not Alone Foundation in giving the children a good education equipping them with life skills.

As well as education and promoting culture, the foundation works to preserve it. The Karimov Foundation often supports traditional art and skills that were developed centuries ago. This takes the form of grants and exhibitions which help to keep these traditions alive.

With education and the promotion of Uzbekistan’s achievements going hand in hand, it is not unknown for the foundation to organise debates and exhibitions which not only bring to life the country’s culture but educates attendees.

The work of Timur Tillyaev and Lola Karimova-Tillyaeva are helping disadvantaged children, promoting cultural and educational projects, and helping young adults achieve their potential.