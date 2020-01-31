Like or not, carpets will pick stains. Instead of spending your energy cursing, you should be asking how do you remove stubborn stains from carpet.

How Do You Remove Stubborn Stains From Carpet - What is the best carpet stain remover?

Whether you are cleaning carpet on stairs or in the living room, it is important that you do it correctly. In this post, we tell you how to remove any stubborn stains. Whether it is juice, shoe polish, paint, or anything that qualifies as stubborn; there is a solution for it. Read to the end and let your carpet stay stains-free all the time.

The first thing you should do when you notice stains:

You should spring into action immediately. Blot as much of the liquid/substance as you can. If it is something soluble to water, rinse it with clean water. Remember, blotting and drying should be done from the outermost corners of the stain. Under no circumstance should you scrub the carpet. Why? You are spoiling the carpet’s fabric and that is one way to lose your rug to permanent damage.

Wax, oil and fat:

If you are not careful, oil, fat, and wax can leave a mess on your carpet. You have to be very keen to what you do to remove them. Get a paper towel and place it over the stain, then iron it at warm setting. The stain will be absorbed into the paper towel. You can repeat with a clean paper towel until you get the last bit of the stain out.

Special group of water-soluble stains:

Blood, coffee, wine, tea, vomit, chocolate, and mustard are in their own category of water-soluble stains. Mix a cup of water and 1 tablespoon of ammonia. This does not work for a woolen carpet. For this case, only use water and a mild everyday detergent.

If your carpet is the solution-dyed types like polypropylene, you can mix 5 parts of water with one part of chlorine. Bleaching agents will damage other carpet fabric. In case you are not sure of your carpet’s type, you can ask the manufacturer so that you do not make a severe mistake when removing stains.

Other water-soluble stains:

Milk, berries, food dyes, ice cream, and colas are water-soluble stains without the special tag. To remove their stains from carpet, mix ¼ of tablespoon of white vinegar or any other non-bleaching agent with 32 ounces of fresh water.

Urine

Use a towel to absorb most of the urine on the carpet’s surface. Get a damp cloth and blot the stained area. Mix one part water with one part of white vinegar and spray it on the stain. Also, use a solution of 32 ounces of water and ½ spoonful of non-bleaching agent. Leave your carpet to dry. Make sure you take the appropriate steps to neutralize the dog urine as well.

Glue

Use a cotton cloth and roll it into a ball. Dip the ball into alcohol and press it on the stain. Leave the glue to moisten then wipe it gently off the carpet. If this is too difficult to complete or doesn’t come out, you can always hire a professional to clean your carpet.

How do you remove stubborn stains from carpet? If that is your question, this post has provided several answers. Now remove all those stubborn spots on your beautiful rug or carpet. If you are cleaning new carpet, it is important to remember the steps above.