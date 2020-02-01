Turn your picture into an oil painting for a gorgeous wall decoration! Here's everything you need to know.

(Newswire.net -- February 1, 2020) -- Many people have empty space on their walls at home, however, they simply do not know what kind of decoration that they should put in this space. If you fall into this category, and if you have some extra space on your walls at home or in your office, then you can turn a photo into a painting for the ultimate wall decoration!

Here at Paint Your Life, our artists specialize in creating absolutely stunning oil paintings from photos that are given to them by our clients. They use their unique artistic talents to create genuine life-like and breathtaking paintings out of your photo.

Many people who choose to turn pictures into oil paintings through us are amazed at the quality of the painting that they receive. These paintings make for beautiful wall are that is customized to you and your life. When the art that hangs around your home is from your own life it can be much more emotionally powerful and meaningful.

Felicia’s Paint Your Life Story

Felicia’s grandmother recently passed away and she was looking for a way to honor her memory. After stumbling upon Paint Your Life, she decided to commission an oil painting derived from a picture of her grandmother and her daughter embracing. The painting was done by one of Paint Your Life’s most talented artists, Jason.

When the painting arrived, Felicia was extremely pleased with the result. In fact, she had this to say about her experience with Paint Your LIfe, “My grandmother recently and I had a painting done in memorial. It was a lovely photo of my grandmother with my daughter. I gave it to my father for Christmas and he teared up when he saw it. Jason did an outstanding job. I love it so much, I’m going to purchase another one just like it for myself.”

The beautiful oil painting that Jason completed for Felicia and her family will help them to grieve the loss that they have experienced. It will also help them to cherish the memory of their beloved family member. When Felicia misses her grandmother or when her father misses his mother, they can simply go to the painting and see her smiling face again.

Is Oil Paint Toxic?

No, oil paints are not toxic. This is a common misconception. In fact, the oils that are used in oil paints are very natural and are sometimes even consumed as food when they are not being used in paint. The primary oils that are used in oil paint are linseed, safflower, poppy, or walnut. However, even though these oils are commonly ingested on their own, this does not mean that it is safe to ingest oil paint. So, do not do this!

Oil paint also contains stabilizers that are usually metallic fatty acids. These ingredients also pose no threat because they are mixed into the paint and become chemically bound to other ingredients. Oil paint also contains pigments. In past centuries, some of the pigments used in oil paint were toxic. But nearly every single toxic pigment has been taken off the market.

However, in modern oil paint, the pigment, like the metallic fatty acids become chemically bound to other ingredients in the paint, such as the drying oil. Therefore, no toxic particles are ever released. Oil paintings are extremely safe and nontoxic, and they pose no health threats.

An Easy Process

If you want to turn a memorable photo into a beautiful oil painting that you can display in your home or give as a gift like Felicia did, then the process is very simple. All you have to do is get in touch with Paint Your Life and send us the photo. If you want to, you can send us a few photos and the artist will choose which one he or she thinks will work best.

Once this is done, the artist will simply make a painting from the picture. Our artists are so talented that the picture is going to look nearly identical to the painting! The difference is that it will be larger, and it will be a work of art!

Regardless of whether you would like to have a painting done of your pet, your brother, your sister, your friend, your mother, yourself, your children, or any other person or animal, we can do it. Our artists have created countless pictures for our guests. Our paintings continue to create incredibly powerful emotional reactions in the people who receive them.

