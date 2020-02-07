As someone who appreciates organisation and tidiness, one tool that keeps everything in order in our office is using labels.

As someone who appreciates organisation and tidiness, one tool that keeps everything in order in our office is using labels on my storage, baskets and any other day to day products. We’ve been using Avery labels for many years, in the office to print address labels, labelling employee supplies and more. Avery have created a range of labels beyond the standard address style labels you can feed through your printer, they also have a range for office organisation.

There are many benefits of labelling items around your home.

Helps employees in maintaining the locations for all the items

Makes things easier to find and identify

Saves you time looking for things

Makes it easy to distinguish between two of the same items

Looks nice and organised

However, there are few other things that you should keep in mind to better organize your office:

1. Create a routine

On your first day of work, start an organizational system. Before you receive a significant workload, you’ll have an established routine to keep you on track. Use an app like Evernote, which you can access on your computer and mobile device, to track information, lists, tasks and more. Ask employees who do similar work what their organizational method is and any advice they can give.

If your company uses a specific software, adapt to its various uses and organizational properties. For example, construction workers who don’t use the normal office organization techniques should check out software that’s specific to their industry.

2. Actually use your email calendar

A great way to stay on top of meetings, deadlines and tasks is to use the existing calendar on your email account. Whether you choose your work email calendar or a Gmail account, it’s helpful to mark all events on the calendar. Since you’ll constantly be using your email, you’ll have easy and consistent access to this calendar.

You can also use the calendar to add alerts, particularly for recurring events. If you have a weekly meeting, set up your calendar to automatically remind you. Similarly, you can use your work calendar to invite and set up meetings with coworkers.

3. Have a central to-do list

You may prefer to write tasks down on paper or use websites designed to keep you on track, such as Basecamp. Basecamp allows you to see all of your assignments, update their status and cross them off when finished.

Organize your to-do list by creating a color-coding system to distinguish priority level or related subjects. If you keep your to-do list electronically, cross items off rather than deleting them. This way, you’ll still be able to keep track of finished assignments and feel a sense of accomplishment.

4. Don’t drop the ball on email

As your position develops, you’ll start to receive countless emails each day. Learning early how to prioritize and organize them will benefit you greatly throughout your career.

Most email providers come with tabs and filters to organize emails into categories, including the ability to “flag” emails as important. This will also help you to quickly decipher which emails hold precedence, although you should generally reply to every email as soon as possible.

Find a system that best works for you and for achieving your tasks. You may also want to invest in an email organization app. Yahoo! Voices suggests Thunderbird, an app designed to keep all of your email accounts in one place while providing organizational tools.