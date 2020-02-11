With the legalization of CBD in many places across the country, a flurry of new products have reached the market. What are the benefits?

(Newswire.net -- February 10, 2020) -- There has been a push to legalize CBD across the country and this has opened the door to a large new world of health benefits. For those who might not know, CBD (short for cannabidiol) is one of the two major substances that can be isolated from the cannabis plant. In addition to CBD, the other substance is THC. THC is what gives the plant its characteristic “high.” The major benefit of isolating CBD is that this allows individuals to enjoy the health benefits of CBD without having to worry about the high that comes from THC. While there are numerous ways to consume CBD, one of the most popular comes in the form of CBD gummies. There are a handful of benefits that everyone should note.

One of the major benefits of taking CBD gummies regularly is pain relief. To this day, people continue to rely on over the counter and prescription medications for pain control. Many people have gotten tired of the side effects that can accompany these pills. Now, CBD offers a new alternative. Studies have shown that CBD can relieve pain by sharply reducing inflammation. Given the close relationship between inflammation and pain, CBD gummies might be able to provide a new treatment option for people who suffer from chronic pain.

Next, CBD might also be able to help people break their addictions to nicotine and cigarettes. A recent study was published in Addictive Behaviors and showed that individuals with a long smoking history can significantly reduce their cigarette use with the help of CBD. Other studies have been conducted and have shown similar results. Even though more studies are planned, the early results are promising. Cigarette smoking is one of the most addictive behaviors out there and CBD might be able to help people stop.

One of the most remarkable benefits of CBD is the benefits it can provide for individuals who suffer from epilepsy. Epilepsy is a condition that is marked by chronic seizures. While seizures can take many forms, long-term seizures can lead to brain damage. The FDA has even approved CBD as a treatment option for those who suffer from epilepsy. While there are other treatment options for seizures, CBD might be a suitable alternative because of its favorable side effects profile. Already, doctors are prescribing CBD as a treatment option for people who suffer from chronic seizures.

These are only a few of the many benefits that can come from CBD. Because more research studies are still happening, this list could expand over the next few years. It will be exciting to see what other benefits CBD gummies can provide for those in need. This treatment option can provide hope to many people who might not have had any other alternatives.