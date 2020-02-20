CBD oil is not a fad supplement produced by crazy tree huggers and hippies; it’s already being used in some prescription medications.

(Newswire.net -- February 20, 2020) --

When you have people – even credible scientific researchers – saying that a supplement might potentially be useful for almost anything, you have a perfect recipe for something that’s going to achieve serious mainstream success. CBD oil is not a fad supplement; it’s already being used in some prescription medications. Conclusively determining what its uses and benefits are is going to require further research, but in the meantime, nothing will stop people from trying CBD and finding out whether it can be useful for various health needs or simply to promote general wellness.

If you’ve finally decided to take the plunge and try CBD oil from a company like VSAVI for yourself, the first thing you need to know is that all CBD products are not the same. CBD is a natural plant extract, and there are many variables that can affect the product in subtle ways.

This article is your CBD oil buying guide. In just 5 minutes, we’re going to put you on the road toward becoming a CBD expert by explaining the most important factors that you need to consider before buying CBD oil.

Milligram Strength

Bottles of CBD oil can vary drastically in the amount of CBD they contain. When it comes out of the extraction machine, raw hemp distillate is extremely thick and not really useful as a consumer product. To make a finished product, the CBD producer dilutes the hemp extract with a liquid oil such as MCT oil from coconuts. The amount of oil added to the extract determines the strength of the final product.

Hemp extract is, by far, the most expensive ingredient that goes into any CBD product. Therefore, an easy way for a CBD brand to maximize its profitability is by using as little hemp extract as possible.

Every bottle of CBD oil should have a milligram strength printed on the label. The milligram strength specifies the total amount of CBD in the full bottle. On the back of the bottle, you’ll usually also see information specifying approximately how much CBD is in each 1 ml serving.

The total amount of CBD in the bottle is important because it’s how you’ll gauge the value you’re getting for your money.

The amount of CBD per serving is important because it’s how you’ll know how much CBD you’re getting at a time. A 1 oz bottle with 500 total mg of CBD, for example, delivers twice as much CBD per serving as a 2 oz bottle with the same amount of CBD.

The milligram strength of CBD is important for two reasons.

If you’re thinking using CBD for a specific health-related purpose, your best bet is to look for related studies published in reputable scientific journals. When you do, you’ll find that the CBD dosages used in medical studies are often quite high – much higher than the dosages that many CBD oil companies sell. You want to be certain you’re getting a bottle of CBD oil that’s strong enough for its intended purpose.

Once you’ve found the dosage that’s effective for you, there’s little benefit to increasing the dosage further. Your cannabinoid receptors can only take so much stimulation; any CBD that your body doesn’t process simply goes to long-term storage in your fat cells.

Full-Spectrum CBD vs. CBD Isolate

A maker of CBD oil can use two different types of CBD as a base for its products. We’ll describe how the two types of CBD differ and explain why you might want to choose one over the other.

A full-spectrum CBD oil uses hemp distillate exactly – or almost exactly – as it comes out of the extraction machine. In some cases, CBD brands may process their hemp extracts slightly to remove undesirable flavors from chlorophyll and plant waxes. A full-spectrum hemp extract contains all of the cannabinoids and natural terpenes present in the original plant used to make the extract. Some people believe that CBD is only as effective as it can be when it’s taken as a whole-plant product. That notion is called the “entourage effect.” The potential drawback of full-spectrum CBD, though, is that a full-spectrum extract may contain trace levels of THC. If you use extremely large amounts of full-spectrum CBD, it is theoretically possible for you to consume enough trace THC to trigger a positive drug test.

A CBD oil with CBD isolate uses pure powdered CBD as its base. Since CBD isolate contains no detectable THC, there is no reason why it should ever trigger a positive result in a drug test. If your employer requires you to take drug tests, CBD isolate is probably the best choice for you.

Added Terpenes and Flavors

You only need two ingredients – hemp extract and liquid oil – to make a finished CBD oil that’s ready for consumer use. If all CBD oil products had just two ingredients, though, it would be pretty difficult for CBD brands to differentiate themselves from their competitors. So, some brands put additional ingredients into their products to enhance those products or simply improve the usage experience.

These are the two most common additives that you’ll find in oral CBD oils.

Terpenes are plant-based extracts that are plentiful in hemp and in other plant products such as flowers, fruits and spices. Two common terpenes in hemp, for example, are limonene – found also in citrus – and linalool, which is common in flowers such as lavender. Terpenes are the basis of aromatherapy because people find that they are useful for relaxation and stress relief. Terpenes also taste and smell great, so many CBD oil makers add terpenes to their products.

Some CBD oil makers may also add food-grade flavors to their products to improve the taste of the oil.

Third-Party Laboratory Tests

The final key feature of any CBD oil is the existence of third-party laboratory tests verifying the oil’s contents. It’s becoming increasingly common in the CBD industry for brands to voluntarily submit product batches to outside labs and publish the results. As a consumer, you should expect nothing less.

Laboratories can test CBD oils for: