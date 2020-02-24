The Emma X3 by Extreme Motus is an all-terrain wheelchair- but what can you do and where can you go with it?

(Newswire.net-- February 24, 2020) -- Most wheelchairs are designed for indoor use, to help those less abled to get around and about in their daily life. While these wheelchairs are good enough to get their users from A to B, they are useless when it comes to tackling more difficult terrain.

The Emma X3 wheelchair is different. It is an all-terrain wheelchair, meaning that it can travel over any surface. Unlike other wheelchairs, which can only go over smooth surfaces, the Emma X3 can go anywhere.

With that in mind, where exactly can this wheelchair go? Here is a list of some of the places the Emma X3 wheelchair can go.

1) Up mountains

The Emma X3 can travel up any terrain, including rocky and bumpy mountains. In fact, the very first prototype of this wheelchair was designed so that a young, paralysed girl, would be able to travel up two mountains for a school trip.

The Emma X3 is able to travel up this difficult terrain due to its unique design. The wheelchair rolls on three, low pressure tires. These tires act as suspension for the wheelchair, meaning that it can easily traverse along gravel, sand, dirt and any other kind of terrain. All while providing the user with a comfortable ride

2) Icy terrain

Perhaps you or your loved one that is currently in a wheelchair live in a place prone to ice and snow. In places like these, it can be really difficult for a regular wheelchair user to move about on this terrain.

Not with the Emma X3. Due to the fact that it only weighs 49 pounds, the Emma X3 does not sink in the snow, meaning that it can move easily over icy or snowy terrain. Not only this, but the Emma X3 wheelchair is very safe- it has a seatbelt as standard and the option to add a 5 point harness. This means that if there are any slips on the ice, you know that your loved one is safe in this wheelchair.

3) In water

One of the best features of the Emma X3 wheelchair is that it can float in water due to the fact that it is only 49 pounds in weight. Moreover, the low pressure tires make the wheelchair buoyant, meaning that it's perfect for any extreme journeys that feature water.

4) At the Beach

Due to its lightweight frame, the Emma X3 glides smoothly over sand, making it perfect for a day at the beach. If you fancy a swim, your loved one can come with you with this wheelchair because it's buoyant.

Conclusion

The Emma X3 is called an all-terrain wheelchair for a reason. It is the perfect wheelchair for any less-abled individual who wants to enjoy more extreme activities that they may not have had the opportunity to do before.