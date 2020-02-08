Research suggest that factors, such as lack of communication and no sexual satisfaction, are among the top reasons why partners cheat on each other.

Think about it: most of our waking hours, at least for those with full-time work, are spent at jobs. Apart from putting your health at risk, spending all your time at the office can also make your home life a disaster. In particular, the relationship between you and your significant other may be put on the edge.

While there are several reasons why people cheat on their partners, there are also varying levels of cheating.

Several types of research suggest that factors, such as lack of communication and no sexual satisfaction, are among the top reasons why partners cheat on each other. Furthermore, another research suggests that intelligent people are more vulnerable to cheat on their partners.

So, if you have a sinking suspicion that your partner has been unfaithful to someone at work, it's time to listen.

8 Ways Your Partner Could Be Cheating with their Co-Worker

According to a Private investigator in Toronto Here's how cheating partners who work in the workplace cheat on their co-workers:

#1 Your Partner has been Working Long Hours

Working long hours is a classic cover-up for a partner who has an affair. "Having a friend or a 'cube mate' can be a lifesaver if you're working long hours in a less than perfect environment," said the companionship, however, can turn from platonic to romantic rather quickly.

While this isn't a definite sign that your partner has an affair with a co-worker, it's crucial that you understand their current role and past work conduct. For example, is your partner working suddenly in the early morning hours, after years of coming home at a certain time every single night? If there is no logical reason, such as having to meet the deadline or having to take extra hours after scoring a big promotion, the BS meter should be through the roof. If you have odd changes and your intuition kicks in, believe it.

#2 Co-workers are Frequently Mentioned, or Intentionally Avoided

So long so your observation skills are somewhat present, your partner may not be able to hide his or her reaction when someone's name comes up. For example, if the very mention of this co-worker's name is followed by a reaction — regardless of who dropped the name in the first place— it might tip you off to what you've suspected all along.

#3 Work Gets in the Way of Working Together as a Couple

Unless you're lucky enough to have a cash tree in your garden, chances are that you and your partner are working hard to support your current lifestyle. But as we mentioned earlier, you should be careful of certain situations. Let's say, for example, that your partner is working a ton; too much to your taste.

Another indication of an unfaithful partner is the inability to cooperate with you to make a better partnership. If your partner's work life takes precedence over that, there's a need to pause.

#4 He or She Frequently Travels for Business

Just because the partner is traveling for business doesn't mean they're cheating. If they're strangely always out of the battery or refuse to give you hotel contact information when they're out of town, there might be something up.

#5 Your partner dresses up for work (enough to raise suspicion)

We know that we have some clarification to do with this one. After all, what kind of professional person wouldn't want to look the best at work? Yet, becoming too mad, beyond what's usual for them, maybe a cause for concern. Dressing up for work and taking more care of the presentation than whether you find it attractive, might be something to pay attention to.

If the suits suddenly turn into low-cut tops that aren't typical of your partner's personal style, you might want to do some light prodding. Perhaps your friend is just going through reformation, or maybe they're trying to impress someone else. Either way, it's your decision, whether you want to make it happen.

#6 Your Partner isn’t Confiding in You as much

If you've found that your partner hasn't been as emotionally available recently, or that he or she isn't as talkative as usual, it may be because their problems are being discussed with someone else, like a co-worker. Your partner may have created a unique relationship with another female/male, which means you've been cut off at home. This kind of behavior on their part will easily result in a complete loss of contact between the two of you. And, of course, communication is the key to any healthy relationship.

#7 Your Partner has Developed a Strong Emotional Connection with a Co-worker

This may seem hard to know for sure, but if your gut tells you so, there's a good chance that you should listen to it. Sure, it's possible to have close relationships outside of your partner, but it's when those relationships cross the platonic line that it becomes a matter of concern.

#8 Your Partner Starts Talking About Finding a New Place to Work

Of course, career paths are shifting, and people have ambitions they're working towards. But if your partner suddenly reveals that he or she is dead on leaving ASAP without any reasonable explanation, you should be a little wary. It’s pretty much impossible for two people to stay at the same place of work after they've had an affair.

Even if you've never caught your partner in the act, they could try to put an end to things and get back on track with you. Therefore, their best exit strategy could be to move on to a completely new role, business, or career. This last-ditch effort is going to be enough to save your relationship. It's up to you to decide.

Difficult Task Made Easy!

If you feel disconnected from your spouse or suspect your spouse is a cheat, you are not left alone.

