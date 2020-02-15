The woman caused a short circuit on an electric lock, obtained a blueprint for the building and fled the hospital earning the nick name Russian 'Sarah Connor'.

A Russian woman who has escaped quarantine due to suspected infection of the corona virus has escaped from a hospital in the Russian city of Sankt Petersburg which has a multi million population and is hiding from the police, Russia Today reports.



Ilyina returned from China in late January, and received negative results from a corona virus test at the hospital on February 6. However, she was told to stay in quarantine for two weeks.



Enraged by this, she dismantled the electric lock at the hospital and fled.



On Instagram, she wrote that upon returning from a vacation in the Chinese island of Hainan on January 30, she felt severe sore throat.

As there was no improvement, she called an ambulance and was immediately placed in the St. Petersburg Infectious Diseases Clinic.



Tests showed that she was not infected with the corona virus, but was given a two-week precautionary quarantine the next day - the longest period during which the symptoms of the virus could appear.



"All three tests showed that I was completely healthy, so why the hell would I be quarantined," Ilyina wrote.



Later that day, she writes, she caused a short circuit on an electric lock and fled the hospital. She even obtained a blueprint for the building to plan her escape route, earning the nick name Russian 'Sarah Connor'.

"The patient was told by the chief medical officer that she should be monitored and treated at the hospital for 14 days," said Health Committee spokeswoman Olga Ryabinina, adding that the hospital staff alerted authorities after Ilyna escaped. "So, a telegram has been sent to the police asking them to hold her accountable," Ryabinina said.



St Petersburg news resource Fontanka reports that they have even written a song about her, with simple lyrics: "I want to be like Alla, like Alla, like Alla. She escaped from Botkin, ran away, ran away."