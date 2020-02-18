While a lot of people think that CBD oil doesn’t have any research to back it up and, therefore, it isn’t legitimate, that’s not necessarily true

Odds are that you have heard about CBD oil but might be a little bit skeptical about the product and the benefits that people claim. CBD oil is a non-psychoactive ingredient from the cannabis plant that can be combined with other ingredients to provide some of the benefits of medical marijuana that won’t get you high and isn’t illegal.





While a lot of people think that CBD oil doesn’t have any research to back it up and, therefore, it isn’t legitimate, that’s not necessarily true. While it is true that until recently, it was difficult to perform research on CBD because of legal issues, more and more American universities have been granted permission to carry out studies on CBD. Furthermore, there is no shortage of research that has been conducted outside the United States in places like Europe. So knowing that, here are five amazing benefits of CBD oil:





Curb Anxiety





Probably the number one reason why people say that they use CBD oil is to treat their anxiety symptoms or cases of PTSD. In fact, more than 60% said this was their motivation for using CBD in a recent survey. A lot of people deal with anxiety, but for some people it can be really debilitating. One specific type of anxiety that CBD oil may really help is social anxiety disorder (SAD). Furthermore, it can also help improve some of debilitating post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms such as flashbacks and nightmares.





Sleep Better





There’s nothing worse than not being able to sleep, and most of the time insomnia is caused by stress and anxiety that prevents our mind from “turning off” and going to sleep. And since we have already talked about how CBD oil can improve anxiety, in turn, that can also make it easier for you to sleep at night if you are feeling less anxious.





Treat Pain





While medical marijuana is known to be used to treat pain, CBD oil can actually do this as well

without dealing with legal and medical restrictions and processes. Some studies show that CBD oil can help reduce inflammation and interact with neurotransmitters to effectively treat pain all over the body.





Specifically, it has been studied as a treatment for painful long-term diseases like multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis and the results look very promising. CBD oil is often a better alternative for those with chronic pain in comparison to opioid medications that are very strong and highly addictive. On the other hand, CBD oil is not addictive at all and is definitely a better option for those who might have issues with addiction.







Improve Depression





One reason why people use CBD oil is because of its “feel good” properties that allow you to experience a better mood without being high because of THC that is found in marijuana. CBD oil can help improve depression symptoms because of the way that it interacts with serotonin receptors in the brain. CBD oil is a great alternative to traditional depression drug treatments that can often cause undesirable side effects.





Protect Your Heart



Finally, one rather unexpected benefit of CBD oil is that it can actually protect your heart! In a world where so many people die from heart disease and heart-related issues, protecting your heart is no joke. A few studies have shown that use of CBD oil can reduce hypertension (high blood pressure) and help the heart to pump more efficiently. High blood pressure is a key risk factor to serious heart issues including stroke, heart attack, and metabolic syndrome. So if you have high blood pressure, you might want to consider trying CBD oil to help.