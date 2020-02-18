Used by bikers, runners, hikers, most windbreakers are more breathable, adjustable, and affordable than traditional rain jackets.

Windbreakers are thin, lightweight, and often water resistant. Used by bikers, runners, hikers, most windbreakers are more breathable, adjustable, and affordable than traditional rain jackets. You can wear windbreakers casually or as athletic apparel, either way they should always be comfortable and look good.

Our guide can help you get a top-notch men’s windbreaker. So, let’s check out the list below:

Bonobos Windbreaker

The bonobos windbreaker is made from nylon and polyester. It's a great looking jack with a three-piece hood and an adjustable cord. The jacket features two front pockets with eyelets and hooks for your headphones. The bonobos windbreaker also has a convenient cell phone pocket as well as breathable vented panel with reflective features for visibility.

The Adidas Essentials Wind Jacket

The Adidas Essentials wind jacket is the best choice for those of you who are environmentally conscious as it is made of recycled polyester. This is a great affordable option that you can wear for athletic purposes or just out casually. It features an adjustable hood, two side pockets with elastic hem and cuffs.

The Men's BauBax 2.0 Windbreaker

The Men’s BauBax 2.0 windbreaker is made out of 100% polyester and is coated with a durable water repellent, so you stay warm and dry. While extremely functional, the Men’s BauBax 2.0 windbreaker is one of the most stylish jackets out of the bunch. With detachable gloves, detachable zipper pen with a stylus, passport pocket, power bank pocket and a breathable hood, it features everything you need and more in a windbreaker. It has a total of twenty-five features. These include spaces for your headphones as well as interior pockets for your cell and whatever else you might be carrying. The BauBax 2.0 is such a versatile jacket that it even makes great apparel for when you’re traveling.

The North Face Desmond Windfall Jacket

The North Face Desmond Windfall Jacket uses a fleece lining with a nylon shell and a polyester interior. The Desmond Windfall Jacked is coated with a Durable Water Repellency (DWR) treatment. This basically waterproofs the jacket so that when it is hit by rain the water will simply bead off and not soak into the fabric. This windbreaker features a durable hoodie, elastic bound hood, cuffs and hem for protection against the wind.

Mountain Hardwear Ghost Lite

If you’re looking for a sporty and lightweight windbreaker, the Ghost Lite is what you need.

As the name suggests, Ghost Lite is incredibly lightweight, you feel like you’re wearing a t-shirt. it packs down into its own pocket which while wearing can be used to hold other items like keys, cell phone and other devices you might want to use when out on the trail.

Keeping weight in mind, instead of using drawstrings Mountain Hardware have put an elastic rim on the hood and both cuffs, which can be used to close or open the cuffs and the hood. Though it may not interest everyone, but for those who are looking for a simple and lightweight jacket will love the elastic edges over weightier drawstrings.

Though it is not fully waterproof like some of the other windbreakers, the Ghost Lite leaves others behind in weight. It is clearly engineered for athletes, who value lightweight and airy over a heavier windbreaker made with sturdier water and wind-resistant materials. Focusing more on being breathable and lightweight, made with 15D fabric and only strictly essential material.

“The Ghost Lite” comes in five different types of shiny finishes. This jacket is sure to turn some heads.

It comes at a very reasonable price and is among the lightest windbreakers on the market. Mountain Hardwear’s Ghost Lite is an excellent choice for runners, trainers and other athletes.