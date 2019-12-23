VitaBreeze Glucosamine could be an excellent choice as it possesses science-based ingredients for arthritis and joint pain.

(Newswire.net -- December 23, 2019) Orlando, FL -- Studies have long been stressing the importance of following a healthy diet, especially for individuals who are struggling from certain medical conditions.

According to experts, individuals with osteoarthritis may benefit from following a healthy diet. More particularly, certain diets could work wonders in offering relief from symptoms, such as pain, stiffness, and swelling.

In the United States, osteoarthritis affects more than 30 million individuals. It occurs when there is a gradual breakdown of the cartilage in the joints.

While this condition can happen to any joint in the body, it often affects the hips, hands, knees, or spine.

The Arthritis Foundation has even revealed that certain diets do work wonders in reducing OA symptoms. These are usually diets loaded with anti-inflammatory food ingredients. It is worth realizing that inflammation has long been linked with the onset and progression of osteoarthritis.

Such diets involve increased intake of foods with omega-3 fats, such as salmon, sardines, and mackerel.

Experts recommend diets that could reduce levels of bad cholesterol, of which individuals with OA tend to have high levels. Aside from following the right diet, it is also recommended to engage in exercise activities such as brisk walking.

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are widely used painkillers by individuals with osteoarthritis. However, their use comes with a heavy price. Experts warn that NSAIDs can increase the risk of cardiovascular health issues, such as stroke, atrial fibrillation, and heart attack.

Such cardiovascular risks are found to be even more likely when NSAIDs are taken in higher doses. This is why it is best to take some safer alternatives in managing the symptoms of OA, and one of the ways to do it is to use glucosamine.

VitaBreeze Glucosamine could be an excellent choice as it possesses science-based ingredients for arthritis and joint pain.

It not only contains chondroitin, which enhances cartilage resiliency, but also Methylsulfonylmethane (MSM), which offers support to the health, flexibility, and strength of ligaments.

This extra-strength formula even contains turmeric, which has strong inflammation-fighting benefits in cases of arthritis.

Every bottle of this amazing formula offers 250 easy-to-swallow, top-quality capsules. VitaBreeze Glucosamine is accurately labeled and free from various undesirable ingredients.

It is free from heavy metals, GMOs, fillers, Artificial Colorants, titanium dioxide, BHT, talc, PCBs, titanium dioxide, binders, additives, and preservatives.

Further, it offers 1500 mg of glucosamine, but also 1000mg Chondroitin, 600mg MSM, and 300 mg Turmeric. This unique formula gains increasing popularity not just among individuals with OA, but also athletes (https://amazon.com/Glucosamine-Chondroitin-Turmeric-Dietary-Supplement/dp/B00DUMO9X4).

