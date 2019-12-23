In using adult coloring books or engaging in arts and crafts or writing activities, it is wise to consider the use of gel pens.

(Newswire.net -- December 23, 2019) Wilmington, DELAWARE -- Alarming statistics on the use of mobile phones and devices dominate headlines today.

According to a report from The Pew Research Center, 67 percent of cell phone owners find themselves checking their phone for messages, alerts, or calls — even when they don’t notice their phone ringing or vibrating.

It is worth mentioning that many people around the world use some form of technology all day long. There are many social media applications that take so much of the time of many people.

It has further been revealed that during sleep, 44 percent of mobile phone owners have slept placing their phone next to their bed. This is due to the reason that they don’t want to miss any calls, text messages, or other updates during the night.

Experts warn that the use of these devices doesn’t just promote a sedentary lifestyle, but also increases the risk of some diseases due to exposure to radiation. The good news is that activities involving the use of adult coloring books may be beneficial.

People usually resort to the use of mobile phones and devices to kill time. Adult coloring books are a therapeutic way to kill time as their use is linked with benefits. These include stress relief and some brain health benefits.

In using adult coloring books or engaging in arts and crafts or writing activities, it is wise to consider the use of gel pens. Gel pens are excellent writing and art instruments that have remained so popular over decades. It is worth mentioning that they can be used for various purposes.

Gel pens are usually smaller and easy to grip compared to paint markers. They also do not produce nasty odors like markers do and have finer, smaller tips. There are actually many other benefits of using gel pens, such as the wide range of colors they come with.

The Tadkin Gel Pen Set is gaining increasing popularity in the global market today due to the number of features it offers. It provides with 100 pens coming in 100 different colors, which make it unique and superior over other brands.

This amazing set of pens is uniquely constructed, and is equipped with high-quality ink. Every pen is specifically crafted to allow smooth and vivid writing and drawing making it ideal for sketching, coloring, and illustrations.

This amazing set of gel pens is widely resorted to by individuals who use adult coloring books. Aside from the numerous pens and colors it offers, it also comes with a customer satisfaction guarantee (amazon.com/Gel-Pens-Set-Coloring/dp/B01HSGWY1Q).

About Tadkin Tadkin in a premium quality office stationary brand dedicated to providing customers with high quality products and a positive customer experience. Our products are designed with the customer’s convenience and needs always in mind. We offer a 100% Satisfaction Guarantee on all of our products and are always open to suggestions.