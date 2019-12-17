Bedford Self Storage, a leading self-storage company in Westchester County, New York, launches its drive-up rooms to provide customers with direct and easy access to their storage units.

Bedford Self Storage, a premier storage company headquartered in Bedford Hills, New York, launches its drive-up rooms to help address the needs of customers with heavy and bulky items for storage. The drive-up facilities provide direct access to the storage units as customers unload and retrieve their items through the easy-glide roll-up doors.

For more than two decades now, Bedford Self Storage has been providing a range of self-storage facilities to help customers declutter their homes and offices. The newly launched, conveniently located drive-up rooms are accessible seven days a week and are guarded by CCTV video surveillance 24/7.

Taking pride in being one of the fastest growing self-storage facilities in New York, the company incorporates these value-adding enhancements and more into their services to help ensure customer satisfaction.

Free pick-up is one option that comes with both long-term and temporary storage solutions. By offering the free pick-up service, Bedford Self Storage is able to assist its customers in eliminating the challenges and added costs associated with moving. To further streamline the process for its customers, the company also carries a full line of moving supplies, including boxes and packing tapes.

Safety features are also in place. The storage units boast sturdy construction made out of concrete flooring and steel walls. As an added layer of protection for the items in storage, the company’s property in Tarrytown is also equipped with facility-wide climate control, both inside and outside the units.

Opened in 2017, the three-story Tarrytown property is the latest among the multiple storage facilities that Westchester Self Storage owns and operates throughout Westchester County. Parties interested in knowing which location or storage unit type is best for them may reach out to the company representatives at (914) 241-7070.

Additional information on the company and its self-storage solutions can also be found by visiting the above-mentioned website.