Orlando lawyer Geoffrey Bichler to be inducted into The Florida Workers' Compensation Institute Hall of Fame for his work with First Responders

(Newswire.net -- December 17, 2019) Maitland, FL -- Geoff Bichler, managing partner of Bichler & Longo in Orlando, Florida has received the prestigious honor of being named to The Florida Workers' Compensation Institute Hall of Fame, Class of 2019.

The Workers’ Compensation Institute (WCI) is a non-profit organization that provides comprehensive educational resources to all workers’ compensation stakeholders. The Florida Workers' Compensation Institute Hall of Fame, established in 2012, recognizes exceptional individuals currently active in professions involved with workers' compensation. The distinguished group is comprised of lawyers, judges and industry people who, through their work, have made a major impact in the field.

Mr. Bichler is the founding member and managing partner of Bichler & Longo, PLLC.

A graduate of the University of Miami, he has been representing first responders in the state of Florida with workers' compensation and pension matters for over thirty years.

Mr. Bichler is a member of the Workers' Injury Law & Advocacy Group, the Executive Council of the Workers’ Compensation Section of the Florida Bar, and Florida Workers' Advocates. He also serves on the Board of Directors for Kids Chance Florida, which provides scholarships for children of parents who suffer catastrophic work injuries. Bichler was nationally recognized by Work Comp Central as the Comp Laude Award recipient for Applicant Attorney of the Year in 2018.

The induction will take place on February 7, 2020, at Christner’s Steakhouse in Orlando, Florida. To mark this great achievement, each recipient will receive a plaque engraved with the words, "in appreciation for devoting his distinguished career to the betterment of the workers' compensation system in the state of Florida and for providing leadership, dedication, and service to advance the highest philosophy and practice of workers' compensation."

There are currently thirty-four Hall Members in The Florida Workers' Compensation Institute Hall of Fame. To be considered for this honor, a nomination is put forth either individually or jointly by current Hall members.

Bichler is one of five individuals to be recognized in 2019. Other recipients include Bob Barrett, Steve Coonrod, Stacy Hosman, and Mark Touby.

Bichler & Longo protects those who protect and serve in the state of Florida. If you are a first responder with a work-related injury who needs help getting the compensation you deserve, look no further than the legal professionals at Bichler & Longo. Contact us today at 1-866-245-8977 for a free evaluation of your case.

About Bichler & Longo, PLLC Bichler & Longo, PLLC is the preeminent statewide law firm serving the needs of first responders. The types of work injuries and occupational diseases that affect first responders are unique to the nature and rigorous demands of their professions. We bring an unparalleled understanding to the interplay between the various benefits our clients are entitled to whether it be workers’ compensation, pension and or Social Security. At Bichler & Longo, we are passionate about protecting those that protect and serve.