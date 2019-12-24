Curcumin may also aid in decreasing metastasis or the spread of cancer, and could even potentially aid in the death of cancerous cells.

(Newswire.net -- December 24, 2019) Orlando, FL -- Cancer rates continue to skyrocket in many areas around the globe. Since it has no cure yet, it is always essential to take the measures necessary to reduce the risk of its development.

According to scientists, it is wise to avoid sitting on the butt too much or for a prolonged period. Health experts have long warned against living a sedentary lifestyle as it could promote the onset of various diseases along with cancer.

Alice G. Bender, MS, RDN, says that physical activity lowers risk for colorectal, postmenopausal breast, and endometrial cancers.

Bender is an Associate Director for Nutrition Programs, American Institute for Cancer Research (AICR).

“Studies also are showing that people who are sedentary tend to have biomarkers for increased risk of inflammation, which, if chronic, can increase your cancer risk,” she adds.

A study was published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.

In this research, it has been found individuals with sedentary behaviors were at an increased risk of cancer, namely colon, endometrial, and lung cancers.

Some other experts further warn against carrying a phone in the breast area as it can potentially trigger breast cancer. Other steps to ward off cancer are to refrain from the use of talcum powder, engaging in oral sex, and working the night shift.

When it comes to cancer prevention, some natural remedies like curcumin have been found beneficial.

Scientists have conducted multiple studies to investigate curcumin’s healing benefits, particularly in its ability to aid in preventing cancer.

Studies have found that curcumin could aid in inhibiting cancer growth and development as well as its spread at the molecular level. It has been discovered to decrease angiogenesis, which is the growth of new blood vessels in tumors.

Curcumin may also aid in decreasing metastasis or the spread of cancer, and could even potentially aid in the death of cancerous cells.

This powerful healing phytochemical has also been found beneficial in reducing inflammation which is believed to play a role in the development of this deadly condition.

It is worth mentioning curcumin has genoprotective, antifungal, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, anticarcinogenic, antiproliferative, antiviral, renoprotective, insulin-sensitizing, androgenic, antifibrotic, neurorestorative, and metal-chelating properties.

It also contains anticoagulant, antiseptic, antioxidant, anti-amyloidogenic, anti-cytotoxic, antibiotic, antimicrobial, anti-purulent, immunomodulating, and anticatabolic agents.

