Multiple research studies have revealed that the heart can be protected and enhanced through making some dietary and lifestyle changes.

Studies have shown that some foods do have nutrients like vitamin B6, which has been found to be helpful for the heart. It is also essential to take the measures scientists found beneficial for heart function and health. One is to engage in physical activities on a regular basis.

Experts recommend aiming for a minimum of 150 minutes of heart pumping or cardiovascular exercise every week. It is vital to keep track of the weekly physical activities.

Having a healthy diet is another technique to take better care of the heart. This can be made by consuming more fruits and vegetables during meal and snack times.

It is best to choose watermelon, strawberries, carrots, oranges, eggplant, purple cabbage, spinach, cauliflower, apple, almonds, sunflower, and hummus.

In a European study, it has been found that consuming eight servings of fruits and vegetables every day decreases death risk due to heart disease by 22 percent.

It is also important to remember that consumption of these foods has long been found beneficial for various health purposes.

Some nutrients like vitamin B6 may be helpful for heart health and heart disease risk reduction.

Research has shown that reduced blood levels of vitamin B6 nearly doubled the risk of heart disease over those with higher B6 levels. Scientists speculate this may be due to its ability to reduce elevated levels of homocysteine.

Health authorities warn that high homocysteine levels have been found to be linked with several disease processes, which include heart disease.

B6 and other B vitamins can be obtained from food, but there are also supplements available. These formulas are found helpful in delivering multiple B vitamins and their disease-fighting benefits.

Supplements like Purest Vantage B Vitamin Complex may be helpful in delivering the therapeutic goodness of this natural ingredient.

There are many features consumers love about this formula, and one is its high potency. It is also worth mentioning every capsule has Choline, Pantothenic acid, Biotin, Vitamin B12, Folic Acid, Niacin, Riboflavin, Thiamin, and vitamin B6.

What makes it even more beneficial is that it provides 90 Vegetarian capsules per bottle.

