(Newswire.net -- December 24, 2019) Orlando, FL -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns that more than 600,000 Americans die due to heart-related conditions annually.

Heart disease is undeniably fatal, and unfortunately, there are quite a number of people who are suffering from this condition. While there are medications available, it is important to realize that the use of these treatments do not come without risks.

According to health authorities, there are minor side effects but there are also fatal ones like gangrene.

The Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology reports that a heart disease medication could increase the risk of venous limb gangrene.

It is further worth mentioning that side effects do not only manifest physically, but also mentally. There are heart disease medications like beta-blockers found to increase the likelihood of depression.

Some other side effects are swelling in the tongue and diarrhea. The side effects may vary according to the type of medication used. It is worth being warned that swelling in the neck or tongue can be highly dangerous.

The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada warns that antiplatelets could increase the risk of blood clots, clogged arteries, and heart attacks in some.

Scientists are increasingly carrying out studies to explore more of the heart health benefits of natural remedies like lion’s mane.

It is worth noting that this kitchen ingredient is a popular subject of research due to its medicinal effects. It has been found to benefit the heart due to its ability to affect the risk factors of heart disease.

Experts have long been warning against risk factors like high triglycerides, obesity, increased likelihood of blood clots, and large amounts of oxidized cholesterol. It has been found lion’s mane could work wonders in fighting these risk factors.

In laboratory studies involving rodents, lion’s mane extracts improved fat metabolism and even lowered levels of triglycerides.

It is important to realize that lion’s mane has been found to exert various mechanisms to benefit heart health. In test-tube studies, it has also been found its use prevented the oxidation of cholesterol in the bloodstream.

This is helpful for heart health considering that oxidized cholesterol molecules have a tendency to stick to the walls of the arteries. When this happens, the arteries harden and this increases the odds of heart attack and stroke.

There are other mechanisms lion’s mane has been found to exert to protect and enhance heart health as well as overall well-being. Supplements like Divine Bounty Lion’s Mane are carefully crafted to deliver these benefits.

