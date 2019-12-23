Online Metals Buying launched a full report on investing in assets, focusing on both standard physical assets and the potential of cryptocurrency for long-term investment.

Online Metals Buying, a websites specializing in high-quality investment resources, launched an updated report on investing in precious metals, luxury watches, collectables and other assets. The report aims to provide investors with practical tips to diversify their portfolios and reduce their long-term risk vulnerability.

With the newly released report, Online Metals Buying has created both an informative investment resource and a practical guide for investors interested in precious metals and other assets.

The report explains that though precious metals have traditionally been the safe haven of most investors, cryptocurrencies are gradually beginning to establish a similar status.

This new trend has been demonstrated during the recent tensions between North Korea and the US, when the price of Bitcoin has nearly doubled in the span of a few months.

Online Metals Buying recommends investing in both assets and cryptocurrencies as an efficient way to diversify one’s portfolio.

Readers will find various investment recommendations, including the creation of a metals IRA and the acquisition of jewelry and collectable watches.

The report recommends Regal Assets as one of the best investment platforms to invest in assets and cryptocurrencies. The company is a member of the Forbes Financial Council, offers high-security storage facilities both in the US and offshore, as well as a variety of investment and retirement options.

“Regal Assets is considered one of the best in business, having gained recognition from renowned paper houses and organizations”, states the report. “Other than that, they are also among the few firms who make their customers a 100% aware of what they are being offered, educating them and making them aware of the investment there are about to undertake so that they are comfortable going ahead in the long run.”

