(Newswire.net -- December 25, 2019) Orlando, FL -- Research reveals that Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS), which ranges from moderate to severe, affects around 8 percent to 20 percent of women.

When it happens, it produces a range of emotional and physical changes a week or two prior to the start of the monthly cycle.

According to Rebecca Kolp, MD, gynecologist, the biggest complaint is often mood-related, such as feeling extremely grouchy or unhappy, often to the point where family members know when your period is coming.

Rebecca Kolp is medical director of Mass General West in Waltham, Mass.

Some of the PMS symptoms women normally suffer from are breast tenderness, abdominal bloating, and headache.

Experts suggest that PMS may be due to the fluctuations in brain chemicals and hormone levels. What a female body consumes, such as certain foods and beverages, may also influence the onset and severity of PMS symptoms.

Elizabeth Bertone-Johnson, ScD, says there's evidence that diet is involved in either the development of PMS or contributes to the severity of symptoms.

Bertone-Johnson is an associate professor of epidemiology at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.

It has been recommended to consume high-quality calcium foods and those with vitamin D. Calcium has been found to ward off depressive symptoms or anxiety. Vitamin D, on the other hand, can have some influence on one’s emotional changes.

When it comes to improving PMS symptoms, some macrominerals like magnesium have been found beneficial.

According to researchers, magnesium could work wonders in enhancing mood in women suffering from PMS. What makes it even more beneficial is that it aids in reducing water retention and some other symptoms.

Studies have shown that supplementation of this mineral decreases the symptoms of PMS. This particularly includes irritability, mood swings, anxiety, fluid retention, and bloating.

It could also aid women with breast tenderness, sugar cravings, headaches and poor sleep, which affect 75 percent of women.

Carolyn Dean, MD, ND, says that just because you are a woman does not mean you have to suffer through these symptoms. Taking magnesium supplements may be the solution for PMS.

Dean is magnesium expert and Medical Advisory Board member of the Nutritional Magnesium Association.

Recent research reveals the combination of magnesium with vitamin B6 significantly reduced PMS symptoms. It even demonstrated its ability to fight anxiety and depression symptoms.

While more studies are still underway to explore more of magnesium’s healing benefits, its use is highly recommended.

Divine Bounty Magnesium Citrate is one formula that could deliver the PMS-fighting goodness of the mineral (http://www.amazon.com/Divine-Bounty-Magnesium-Citrate-Supplement/dp/B01LYWPNY6).

