Through the use of vitamins B12, vitamin B6, and folic acid, it is found homocysteine levels could be reduced and it may also lead to blood vessel dysfunction reversal.

B vitamins have long been reputed to be beneficial for the eyes. It is worth realizing that these nutrients could also work wonders in reducing the risk of age-related eye health issues.

According to experts, supplementation of vitamin B12 aids in decreasing the levels of homocysteine. It is worth mentioning that this is an amino acid found in the bloodstream. Elevated levels of homocysteine have been linked with the heightened risk of age-related macular degeneration.

This eye health issue called macular degeneration mainly impacts central vision. Experts recommend maintaining adequate levels of vitamin B12 to prevent the risk of age-related macular degeneration.

In a study, researchers had 5,000 women aged 40 or older as subjects. They found that vitamin B12 supplementation combined with vitamin B6 and folic acid reduced AMD risk.

Such a study was published in the Archives of Internal Medicine.

In the United States, AMD is considered to be the top cause of vision loss. Experts strongly recommend making some lifestyle changes, such as avoiding smoking to prevent the onset of the condition.

There are vitamin supplements found to work wonders in helping deliver the nutrients the body needs to stay healthy. Consumers, especially those who are unable to obtain nutrients from their diets, are usually advised to take vitamins to stay healthy and protected from diseases.

