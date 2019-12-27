It is worth realizing that some natural remedies have been found by scientists to work wonders in enhancing exercise performance. An amino acid called L-Carnitine may be helpful.

(Newswire.net -- December 27, 2019) Orlando, FL -- Living a sedentary lifestyle has long been associated with the onset of various medical conditions. Sitting for many hours in particular is found to boost the risk of the most chronic ailments.

A new study has shown that indeed sitting for long periods increases the risk of heart disease, diabetes, and even death. This remains true even for those who work out regularly.

This study was carried out by U.K researchers who analyzed data from 18 studies, which included more than 794,000 individuals.

The findings were published in Diabetologia journal.

Scientists found that those who sit for long periods throughout the day doubled their risk of the conditions compared to those who didn’t. The increased risk was not changed by the levels of moderate-to-vigorous exercise the participants were engaged in.

According to study leader Dr. Emma Wilmot, the average adult spends 50 to 70 percent of their time sitting, so the findings of this study have far-reaching implications.

Dr. Wilmot is a research fellow in the Diabetes Research Group at the University of Leicester.

"By simply limiting the time that we spend sitting, we may be able to reduce our risk of diabetes, heart disease and death,” she adds.

While more and more health experts strongly recommend engaging in physical activities regularly, it is worth realizing that an exercise routine is undeniably difficult to maintain.

Researchers have been looking into the ways to help the body be equipped with what it needs to exercise. It is worth realizing that some natural remedies have been found by scientists to work wonders in enhancing exercise performance.

An amino acid called L-Carnitine may be helpful. This natural remedy is widely studied nowadays due to its remarkable healing potentials.

Some studies reveal that it helps the body achieve a reduction in muscle damage during and following an intense exercise. This means that it aids in enhancing muscle repair and decreasing muscle soreness.

Scientists also suggest that some evidence shows L-Carnitine aids in increasing power output. It could be beneficial for individuals who are struggling to follow an exercise routine. This natural healing remedy may even aid in decreasing mental and physical fatigue.

One of the most popular benefits of L-Carnitine is its ability to enhance the production of energy inside the body. Through its use, people would be able to improve their exercise performance.

In addition to its benefits from exercise, it is worth realizing that its use is also linked with many other benefits. This is why today, it is widely resorted to via supplementation.

