(Newswire.net -- December 27, 2019) Las Vegas, NV -- For many people, it is easy to be depressed due to various life factors. However, depression has actually been found to be common in individuals with certain conditions like arthritis.

Researchers reveal the link between arthritis and depression. In a study, the researchers revealed that those with depressive symptoms actually have a heightened risk for physical diseases, which specifically include arthrosis and arthritis.

According to the researchers, the link was evident especially since arthritis and arthrosis are degenerative and inflammatory diseases of the joints.

This study was conducted by the researchers from the University of Basel and the Ruhr-University Bochum. It was based on the data from 14,300 individuals living in Switzerland. Further, it was published in the Frontiers in Public Health, which is a scientific journal.

It is worth mentioning that according to statistics, 350 million people suffer from depression worldwide. In several studies, the investigators revealed that in countries from around the world, depression has been linked with an elevated risk for various physical diseases.

The researchers pointed out some possibilities from the findings of the study. They speculated that depressive symptoms could be due to the lack of interest in physical activity, but it could also be the other way around.

It is important to understand that physical inactivity may eventually lead to the development of joint diseases. Further, individuals with joint diseases may also have limited ability to perform physical activities, and this could trigger depressive symptoms.

Joint diseases are thought to be caused by inflammatory processes, which have been speculated to be responsible for certain types of depressive disorders. Thus, inflammatory processes may be involved in the association between depressive symptoms and physical diseases.

Arthritis symptoms are often addressed through the use of certain pharmaceutical drugs, like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). This type of medication can ease pain and fight inflammation, but its use has also been linked with the development of various diseases and disorders.

There are safer alternatives to NSAIDs that many individuals with arthritis also resort to, such as curcumin. This all-natural, powerful healing phytochemical can be found in turmeric, which is an ancient medicinal spice that has a long history of medicinal use.

Curcumin is known for the variety of healing ingredients it contains, particularly its inflammation-fighting properties. There are many arthritis sufferers and even athletes who turn to the use of this powerful healing ingredient.

