(Newswire.net -- December 27, 2019) Orlando, FL -- In the United States and even other areas around the globe, heart disease has long been found to be highly prevalent. This is why health experts strongly recommend learning about its warning signs to get early diagnosis and treatment.

According to researchers, congestive heart failure, coronary artery disease, and even heart attack need different treatments. However, they may actually exhibit similar warning signs.

Health authorities warn that individuals who suffer from angina or chest pain are advised to see the doctor.

These symptoms are common in cases of coronary artery disease. It is worth mentioning that angina is characterized by pressure, heaviness, discomfort, fullness, burning, squeezing, or painful feeling in the chest.

There are other symptoms of CAD such as palpitations, shortness of breath, a faster heartbeat, nausea, sweating, and weakness.

When it’s heart attack, it could produce symptoms like pressure, heaviness, discomfort, or pain in the chest, arm, or below the breastbone. It could also lead to sweating, extreme weakness, irregular heartbeats, indigestion, and vomiting.

Taking some quick, preventive measures can produce some life-saving benefits. This is why it is extremely important to be wary about these symptoms.

Experts also emphasize the importance of taking better care of heart health. Scientists have found that some powerful antioxidants like resveratrol could work wonders in protecting and improving heart health.

It can be found in red wine and some other healthy sources. While France is a country known to have high intake of fatty foods, they actually had reduced rates of fatal heart attacks compared to the U.S. and UK.

This has been speculated to be due to the regular intake of red wine in the country.

In some studies, researchers had subjects with heart disease risk. Intake of resveratrol led to a significantly lower total cholesterol levels and even fasting glucose levels.

Scientists were amazed to find that the most significant decreases were observed in individuals who took at least 300 mg resveratrol per day.

Some other research studies suggest that resveratrol may also aid in protecting the body from the narrowing of the arteries.

It has been found to work by decreasing the aggregation of platelets in the blood vessels. Resveratrol could be extremely beneficial because when the arteries shrink and the blood struggles to flow in the heart, it could lead to serious medical complications.

